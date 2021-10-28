The next council candidate recipe: Cowboy Soup, by Jonathan Bingle's grandma





1. Add the diced onions, celery, garlic and ground beef into a big pot or Dutch oven on medium heat. Brown the meat and drain the fat.

2. Add literally

making extra sure to not forget to put in the canned corn and the can of tomatoes.

3. Bring the whole glorious cauldron to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Check it after 20 minutes. Taste to make sure that the carrots and potatoes are tender. Adjust seasoning if you want.

4. Serve with seasoned tortilla strips, big crusty bread, or anything preferred garnish.