The nine worst new TV series of 2022

, even, whatever the hellwas. Another year locked in the house is shaping up nicely.They can’t all be gems, however. Here are nine of the worst new TV series that have premiered in 2022 — avoid them at all costs (if they haven’t already been canceled).It’s all right there in the title:, though The Real Sex Prisoners of Ohio would have been more accurate.was canceled after three episodes in February because a 59-year-old adoptive “dad” was oozing severe creeper vibes toward his new 20-year-old “daughter” (who was also pregnant, BTW). A&E sayswas canceled due to low ratings but didn’t confirm if the unaired seven episodes would be sold to PornHub’s Daddy Issues channel.(CBS, 2005–14) is one of the ultimate “Not as Good as You Remember” sitcoms, a flaccidclone that had eight years to come up with a series finale but blew it worse than, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion combined. This year’sstarring Hilary Duff, is at least more racially diverse (you know, like New York), but may as well have been called. Naturally, Hulu is making Season 2.A family drama built on the minutiae of hospital hierarchy? No wonder CBS hasn’t launched a successful midseason series sinceis Dr. Samantha Griffith (Sophia Bush), a heart surgeon who’s elevated to hospital chief when her boss/father (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma because that’s how it works. Then dickish Dr. Dad wakes up and now has to answer to his daughter—oh, what a pickle! There’s still time to reboot this as a laugh-tracked sitcom, CBS.All the money NBC wasted on Super Bowl promos forwould have been better spent on cash drops over random American cities, “Please watch this shit!” notes paperclipped to the bills. Since you haven’t been paid to watch it,is a “dramatic reimagining” of ’90s comedy, wherein Philly kid Will moves in with his rich relatives in Los Angeles. This serious take seriously sucks, and not just because Carlton is now a Xanax junkie.Teen outcasts Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally open a door to a demon portal, and now it’s up to them to protect their town (and, as per the title, the world) from the unleashed monsters. Some critics have calleda worthy successor to; this critic says 2016 British horror-comedydid it better, smarter, and funnier. Watch the one and only season of that on Netflix, instead.For almost every new season of, Comedy Central attempts to produce a new animated series to pair it with—anyone remember? L? Garbage. The newat least tries to be topical on current news and cultural shifts, so that’s … also garbage. It comes from the same smugsters who make, a Showtime series so insufferable it makes Pod Save America seem subtle.It’s not that sprawling Latin-American telenovelais bad; it just didn’t belong on ABC (which canceled the show after airing five episodes and moved the final five to Hulu). ABC should stick to broadcasting moron fodder like, and, and hand over all of its dramas and comedies to Hulu. Like: Hulu couldn’t possibly do worse by it than ABC, which only drops new episodes during Mercury Retrograde.When TV quack Dr. Oz decided to run for U.S. senate as a Republican, he had to abandon his syndicated misinformation cannon(or at least he thought he did—doesn’t he know that Republican campaign ethics are a thing of the past, like COVID and daytime TV?). Its replacement was, a food-and-talk fluffer hosted by his daughter, Daphne, who’s so personality-deficient that she’s routinely outshined by pull-apart garlic bread.Designed as a companion series for the inexplicably popular series(who’s still a more reputable physician than Dr. Oz),chronicles the hospital horror stories of foreign objects lodged in human bodies—finally, TLC is once again The Learning Channel.