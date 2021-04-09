Ever wonder what your cat's trying to tell you?

By

health6-1-64f13000f08bc8bc.jpg

T

here are so many questions our children ask concerning the mysteries of our universe. Why is the sky blue? Why do birds sing? Why do cats purr?

While we often fail to provide satisfying answers to these difficult questions, we instinctively know that so long as the sky is blue, birds sing and cats purr, all is right with the world.

We love the feeling of contentment we share when our cat climbs onto our lap and begins to purr. When cats purr we feel calmer and more peaceful, even if we don't hear the purring, we feel the reassuring vibration.

Purring communicates a sense of well-being. That's why kittens purr the second day of life. Purring assures mama that her offspring are in good health. Kittens can't nurse and meow simultaneously, but they can nurse and purr. When mama hears her kittens purr, she reciprocates, reinforcing the sense of comfort and safety.

Purring involves the activation of nerves within the cat's larynx that cause the vocal cords to vibrate as the diaphragm pushes air in and out, creating that musical hum. It originates within the central nervous system and is voluntary — meaning cats purr because they want to, and it's a function of feline communication that's produced while the mouth is closed. Domestic and wild cats (pumas and mountain lions) that are unable to roar are able to purr.

As cats age, their purr usually indicates contentment or pleasure. However, frightened or severely ill cats also purr, as do females giving birth. Cats close to death often purr, suggesting cats may experience anxiety or euphoria, states found in terminally ill people — further suggesting cats may share man's awareness of death.

When cats purr under stressful circumstances, they may reassure and comfort themselves, like humans who sing or hum to ward off fear. Frightened cats purr to communicate submissiveness and nonaggressive intentions. Older cats sometimes purr when approaching other cats, signaling they want to be friendly.

Purring relieves pain and enhances pleasure — not only for the purring cat but for any of us lucky enough to hear it. We may not know all the reasons why cats purr, but we do know they only share their purring with the ones they love.

Ed Boks is the executive director of the Spokane Humane Society.

Trending

Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet
Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food
Designer Marnie Hansen's favorite space reveals both memories and future dreams
One upside of the pandemic? Home gardening is booming. In the Inland Northwest, now's the time to plan your planting.
A personal search for the perfect cup of pour-over coffee, with tips from two local roasters
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Purrfect Sound"

Tags

Speaking of Pets

Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life

By Chey Scott

Many families have adopted new pets during the pandemic; here's how to prepare for your cat or dog's best, healthy life

The continuing quest to stop downtown Spokane's sidewalks from electrocuting dogs

By Daniel Walters

Claire Miller and 13-year-old Labrador Dewey were both zapped by an electrified metal vault cover in downtown Spokane.

Adopting a puppy in the time of COVID - the good, the bad and the ugly

By Dan Nailen

Daisy

Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend

By Chey Scott

The waffle chicken sandwich, shown here with a side of sweet potato fries, is an early favorite at Bark, A Rescue Pub.
More »

Latest in Health

Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet

By Nathan Weinbender

Colorful fresh foods and recipes for how to use them are included in LINC's C.S.A. boxes.

Time to Grow

By Anne McGregor

Time to Grow

Try these sly ways to sneak more vegetables into your daily routine

By Nathan Weinbender

Dan Jackson and the tomatoes of Jackson Farm.

Lisa Brown leads Washington's Department of Commerce from Kendall Yards as her agency addresses the pandemic

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Working from her home in Kendall Yards during the pandemic, Lisa Brown has tackled&nbsp;Washington state's economy, and in her spare time perfected baking sourdough bread.
More »

Readers also liked…

Using music therapy to stimulate the brain can help address conditions ranging from PTSD to Parkinson's

By Josh Kelety

Music and Play Therapist Kim McMillin leads a music therapy session for 14-year-old Evan Hannah, center, who is diagnosed with autism, and his mother Kerry at the Center for Music Therapy in Spokane.
More Health »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Open Gallery with MFA Candidate Stephanie Broussard

Open Gallery with MFA Candidate Stephanie Broussard @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Fri., April 9, 1-3:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Ed Boks

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation