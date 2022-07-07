The region's five major mountain ski resorts have something fun for everyone this summer

click to enlarge Ryan Zimmer/Silver Mountain Resort photo An epic gondola ride leads to epic mountain biking and hikes at North Idaho's Silver Mountain.

Having a favorite mountain pastime is one way to make long Inland Northwest winters a little more bearable. Skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snowshoeing are mood-lifting reasons to venture outdoors when everything's frozen. But once that snow melts and the sun returns again, the region's mountain resorts reopen for some of summer's best activities like hiking, wine-drinking and huckleberry picking, just to name a few.

MOUNT SPOKANE

Providing the Inland Northwest with great snow to shred in winter, the massive Mount Spokane State Park — home to Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park — also hosts plenty of summertime activities, like the Brews & Views series at the historic Vista House, which launched last year. In winter, Vista House keeps recreationalists warm with a cozy fire, beer and hot cocoa, but on select Saturdays this summer, ski resort staff will serve refreshing selections from local breweries. It's a great spot to hang out after a long day of hiking, mountain biking or huckleberry picking, and you can even drive up to the summit. Brews & Views begins July 23 and happens each Saturday from noon to 5 pm through Aug. 27. Remember, you'll need a state parks Discover Pass ($10 for single day access; $30 for a year) to visit the mountain. Find event details at mtspokane.com.

CHEWELAH PEAK

It's no secret that the Inland Northwest's huckleberry obsession is on another level. When it's hot outside, few things sound better than a cold glass of huckleberry lemonade or a big scoop of huckleberry ice cream. With killer slopes to ski and snowboard in the winter, Chewelah Peak, home to 49 Degrees North Ski & Snowboard Resort, turns into a huckleberry haven in summer. Huckleberry season runs from mid-July through early August. Under Forest Service rules, as the mountain is part of the Colville National Forest, pickers can collect up to 3 gallons of huckleberries per day. Have a fabulous time taking in the peak's incredible views, then come home and make some pancakes, pie or any other sweet treat that calls for a tasty, tart berry. Know before you go at fs.usda.gov/colville.

SILVER MOUNTAIN

Skiing and snowboarding quickly transforms to hiking and biking once summer starts at Kellogg, Idaho's Silver Mountain Resort. Silver's beautiful scenery demands to be experienced in one way or another, and the mountain's many miles of trails (which actually spread across two mountains, Kellogg Peak and Wardner Peak) allows for any and all to see it themselves. Each summer Friday through Sept. 2, the resort hosts its Ride & Dine series. Buy a ticket ($8-$58) for a scenic gondola ride — the longest in North America — to enjoy live music and a barbecue dinner on the mountaintop. Mountain bikers can also upgrade their tickets to access the fun. Find out more at silvermt.com.

LOOKOUT PASS

Right on the Idaho-Montana border lies Lookout Pass, where sweeping peaks meet the big sky. In winter, the slopes around Lookout beg to be skied or snowboarded down, but in summer, the neighboring Hiawatha Trail is the must-try mountain bike trail of the Inland Northwest. The 15-mile trail is family-friendly and mostly downhill, boasting beautiful views of the Bitterroot Mountains, plus tall trestles and cool tunnels once used by trains traveling the historic Milwaukee Railroad. Famous for the 1.66-mile Taft Tunnel that cuts deep through the mountain, the Hiawatha Trail is a truly phenomenal experience. Find out more at ridethehiawatha.com.

click to enlarge Schweitzer photo Schweitzer overlooks Lake Pend Oreille.

SCHWEITZER

Sandpoint, Idaho's famous mountain resort is a world-class experience all year. Whether it's skiing in winter or taking in the views after a summer hike, Schweitzer is home to well-rounded fun for all. On July 16 and 17, the resort hosts its annual Northwest Winefest, a two-day wine tasting event with selections from 20 regional wineries. Five bands also play over the course of the weekend, and all of Schweitzer's summer activities are in full swing, including its zip line, trampoline jumper and more. Schweitzer is often foggy or cloudy during the ski season, so bask in the gorgeous views of Lake Pend Oreille with a glass of wine in hand and some great live music as the soundtrack. Details are at schweitzer.com. ♦