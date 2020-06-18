The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown

By

click to enlarge Austin's Fine Jewelry's Rita Everstine hands a ring to customer Matt Kaiser and his son Josiah (right). - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Austin's Fine Jewelry's Rita Everstine hands a ring to customer Matt Kaiser and his son Josiah (right).

Dan Austin started Austin's Fine Jewelry in 1982 "in a basement, with a $100 desk and no inventory." So when his shop on North Washington was hit with a shutdown order along with the rest of the region's jewelers, Austin knew he'd have to get creative. After all, the doors were shut, his staff was holed up at home and his loyal customers were wondering about their pending orders or needing a quick fix for an anniversary or graduation.

"We changed our voicemail and Facebook and all that stuff to direct their questions straight to me," the 75-year-old Austin says. "I came in and helped as needed. I didn't tell the governor that, but he didn't ask me [about shutting down], either."

While his team was excited to get back to work when Spokane reached Phase 2, and they've been busy enough to have to skip some lunches to meet with customers after missing out on two-and-a-half months of sales, Austin says it was a little strange coming back. At a staff meeting, Austin reiterated his long-running attitudes of wanting to "be of service" and for everyone to "count their blessings" even in the pandemic environment. After all, he told the staff at their meeting, "nobody woke up with Stage Four anything today."

"We spent a little time talking about how we create our own environment," Austin says. "If someone goes to see their insurance guy, and the dentist, and us in a day, we want to be the bright spot in their day. And we want to be the bright spot for each other."

Related
Liberty Lake Wine Cellars' Mark and Sarah Lathrop.

How local wineries are trying to adjust to the new business landscape: Drink Local

At Spokane's Jewelry Design Center, the coronavirus wasn't having much of an effect on business early on, as people still wanted to design new pieces, and have their jewelry cleaned and repaired for springtime vacations and graduations. Then they got about two days' notice before the shutdown, and everything changed.

Cassey Hill is in charge of marketing for the Jewelry Design Center, and without their steady flow of clients — and personal interactions with their regulars — she immediately started brainstorming how to stay in touch with people through the shutdown.

"We wanted a way to make people happy," Hill says. "Give them something to look forward to."

They floated the idea of doing giveaways on Instagram, and it met with such enthusiasm they decided to really go for it. With that, a daily gemstone giveaway was born.

"I literally took a shoebox of jewelry home and took pictures of them" to post each day, she says. All told, Jewelry Design Center gave away roughly $5,000 in gems as a means to keep people engaged with the store during the 60 days it was shut down. "People could sit at home and wonder what they were going to do with them if they won."

Hill says most of the contest winners showed up the first week the store reopened to pick up their prizes, and regular business has gone back to normal even if social distancing makes the store feel a little different: "Right now we have a line out the door." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Renewed Shine"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
The new Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen is bringing Cajun flavors to West Central Spokane
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Local game, comic and hobby shops innovate and move online to reach customers

By Chey Scott

Ace Geiger, 12, and his father, Thomas, browse at the Comic Book Shop on Saturday.

Retail fashion responds warily as reopening comes slowly

By Carrie Scozzaro

Suzy Gage, owner of Echo Boutique.

Spokane's record stores are back up to speed, albeit with extra precautions in place

By Nathan Weinbender

Local record stores have found new ways to service customers.

Specialty shops lean on social media and loyal customers to get by

By Jeremey Randrup

Boulevard Mercantile owners David Jeffers, Joellen Jeffers and Dan Webb.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

How writers of cop TV shows like S.W.A.T. are wrestling with the genre's influence on real police officers

By Daniel Walters

Are shows like S.W.A.T. thoughtful entertainment or mere "copaganda"?

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

By Chey Scott

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

By Derek Harrison

Palouse Falls State Park
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration: Amplify the Black Voice

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration: Amplify the Black Voice

Fri., June 19, 6-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine and The Oregonian. He grew up across the country in an Air Force family and studied at...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation