The Return of Summer Movie Season

click to enlarge DEREK HARRISON PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Derek Harrison photo illustration

While the ability to stream movies from the comfort (and safety) of home was a godsend during the past few years, even the best home theater setup can't capture the thrills, epic scope, and communal buzz of seeing big summer movies in an actual cineplex. Those are moments that stick in our memories and become foundational elements of our pop culture lives.

With that in mind, we look forward to this summer's slate of silver screen marvels. We explore how comedy is key to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the way that elevated horror has invaded the summer release calendar, ask why music biopics can't be more fun, and wonder how the Jurassic Park franchise lost its way. All that plus picks for the best blockbusters, indie flicks, and, yes, even original home-streaming options.

Grab the popcorn — because no matter your filmgoing taste, there's something worth returning to the cinema to see.

— SETH SOMMERFELD, screen editor

THE SUMMER MOVIE GUIDE

Highlighting the biggest movies the summer has to offer

Highlighting the biggest movies the summer has to offer

The god-like might of Chris Hemsworth&#39;s buffoonery was unlocked in Thor: Ragnarok.

How humor has always been the most important element in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Daniel Kaluuya gets back in the saddle with writer/director Jordan Peele for Nope.

Box office successes have led elevated horror movies to become summer blockbuster fare

Go beyond the mainstream with these indie/arthouse alternatives to the summer blockbuster boom

Go beyond the mainstream with these indie/arthouse alternatives to the summer blockbuster boom

Will Jurassic World Dominion have teeth or will it bite?

How the Jurassic Park franchise lost its way on the road to its (alleged) final chapter, Jurassic World Dominion

New movies coming to streaming services this summer that might actually be worth your time

New movies coming to streaming services this summer that might actually be worth your time

Austin Bulter gets all shook up in Elvis.

Why does every musical biopic have to be a bummer?

