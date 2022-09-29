The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

Ian Dewar Photo Seattle's T-Mobile Park: Site of fall festivities or continuing drought?

Just when you think something good might possibly happen, the Seattle Mariners remind you they're the Seattle Mariners.

Two weeks ago, the Mariners were cruising to their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Not only were they tied atop the American League Wild Card standings, they were entering the cakewalk portion of their schedule. While all other teams in the Wild Card race had tough opponents left, the Mariners only had the worst teams in the league to contend with — Angels, A's, Royals, Rangers,Tigers — all teams at least 19 wins below .500.

But as Mariners fans know, this organization will do everything in its power to make you feel like a braindead idiot for believing in them.

The Mariners promptly lost series to the Angels and A's, before really upping their game by blowing an 11-2 lead in Sunday's matinee versus the Royals to lose that series, too.

But perhaps even more concerning than the onslaught of losses has been the rash of injuries. The Mariners new superstar center fielder, Julio Rodriguez, had his back go out on him. Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez fractured the tip of his index finger. Those two had been largely carrying the Mariners' offense, and their sudden trips to the Injured List sent the lineup reeling.

All signs point to one thing for Mariners fans: It is time to panic.

And while it's been the most frustrating stretch for the Mariners in decades (only because in most years their prolonged losing stretches are meaningless), I would caution fellow Mariners fans that the sky isn't falling (at least not yet).

Despite the horrific swoon, the Mariners sit in a favorable position to make the playoffs. The Mariners still (somehow) have a 3.5-game cushion on the Baltimore Orioles for the last playoff spot. The O's have only gained 2 games in the Wild Card chase during this abominable M's stretch, and still have series against the Yankees and Blue Jays. Conservatively, if the Mariners go 5-5 over their final 10 games, they'll almost assuredly to make it into the Wild Card playoff round.

There are also actual on-field reasons for optimism. The Mariners pitching roster is still formidable with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray. Suarez came back to the lineup last night (though him batting with his broken index finger extended is concerning). And Rodriguez should be able to return to the lineup before the regular season ends (fingers crossed).

But more than anything, Mariners fans should remember this: Baseball playoffs are extremely dumb and random.

Compared to the NFL or NBA, an overmatched MLB playoff team can win it all just by a few guys randomly getting hot for two or three weeks. Take a team like the San Francisco Giants, who won three World Series in the 2010s despite not being top three in the league in regular season wins in any of those seasons. They just had elite starting pitchers who went on a tear and often had random guys hit clutch home runs. The Mariners are actually set up to fit this blueprint.

It is perfectly acceptable to yell and vent and feel agony and post mean tweets in response to the putrid Mariners of late. They've been hot garbage. They deserve the criticism and should feel the pressure.

They're Mariners, damn it, and they need to weather this storm or go down with the ship! The hull may have sprung a leak, but the ship hasn't sunk yet.

Keep calm and sail on. ♦