The Top 10 Songs of 2022

Our music editor's picks for the top tunes of the year

By

click to enlarge The Top 10 Songs of 2022
Due to my music critic's propensity to wildly overwrite gushing portraits of songs I adore, I'll limit myself to single-line descriptions of my favorite tunes of the year and then let the songs themselves do the talking.

10. "Happy Accident" - Tomberlin

A spiraling sonic root that ensnares your heart with gorgeous repetition and refuses to loosen its thorny grip.

9. "Free" - Florence + The Machine


Three cheers for grandly majestic anxiety pop for the overthinking lot!

8. "Esperanto" - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Social criticism is always best when it's delivered with a mountain of sharp-tongued humor and a killer beat.

7. "I Don't Think About You" - Tim Kasher

This song is a bold-faced liar, one that throws the heart freshly ripped from your chest on the floor and proceeds to stomp it into oblivion.

6. "Sara Jo" - Alex Cameron

Befuddled confusion in the age of internet anti-vax dummies with sweet sax grooves.

5. "Mistakes" - Sharon Van Etten


Sharon Van Etten may be the sad singer-songwriter queen, but "Mistakes" is enough to make one wish all of We've Been Going About This All Wrong was a moody, sultry dance-pop album.

4. "Anti-glory" - Horsegirl

The absolute coolest rockers on the planet who cannot legally drink.

3. "Hangover Game" - MJ Lenderman

More ramshackle indie rock songs about Michael Jordan getting plastered, please.

2. "Wet Dream" - Wet Leg

A blissfully cheeky blast of oversexed pop rock that crackles with an acidic glee, like Pop Rocks swallowed-whole.

1. "Wild for You" - MAITA

Sometimes love fades, and MAITA captures the knot-in-your-stomach messiness of that emotionally tormenting state — caught between accepting it's over and desperately yearning for a return to the wild passion of love's initial blossom — with a delicate hand and deft songwriting grace.

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
