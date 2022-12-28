The Top 10 Songs of 2022

D

ue to my music critic's propensity to wildly overwrite gushing portraits of songs I adore, I'll limit myself to single-line descriptions of my favorite tunes of the year and then let the songs themselves do the talking.A spiraling sonic root that ensnares your heart with gorgeous repetition and refuses to loosen its thorny grip.Three cheers for grandly majestic anxiety pop for the overthinking lot!Social criticism is always best when it's delivered with a mountain of sharp-tongued humor and a killer beat.This song is a bold-faced liar, one that throws the heart freshly ripped from your chest on the floor and proceeds to stomp it into oblivion.Befuddled confusion in the age of internet anti-vax dummies with sweet sax grooves.Sharon Van Etten may be the sad singer-songwriter queen, but "Mistakes" is enough to make one wish all ofwas a moody, sultry dance-pop album.The absolute coolest rockers on the planet who cannot legally drink.More ramshackle indie rock songs about Michael Jordan getting plastered, please.A blissfully cheeky blast of oversexed pop rock that crackles with an acidic glee, like Pop Rocks swallowed-whole.Sometimes love fades, and MAITA captures the knot-in-your-stomach messiness of that emotionally tormenting state — caught between accepting it's over and desperately yearning for a return to the wild passion of love's initial blossom — with a delicate hand and deft songwriting grace.