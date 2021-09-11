The Value of Trash TV

By

click to enlarge artsculture2-1-05525cb05edcdd4b.jpg

Having mostly stayed home since mid-March, you may have run out of quality TV shows to watch. There are only so many — and frankly, there's so much drama in the real world right now that watching prestige TV can feel like a burden.

If you can relate, I offer this suggestion: Watch some trash TV.

I have recently taken an interest in Married at First Sight, a dumb reality show (on Netflix and Hulu) in which experts match up perfect strangers and have them get married. The "couple" then goes on a honeymoon and lives together, under the pretense that they are actually married and must decide within eight weeks if they will stay married or get divorced.

This, to be clear, is trash. And I love it.

Related
Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

As with all reality TV, the social situations in Married at First Sight always feel too contrived, and any real drama is usually just a product of clever editing, cliffhangers and music. But what's hooked me into this show is the same thing that I suspect reels anyone into watching these kinds of shows: It invites you to judge the characters for their flaws.

Many of these couples end up getting divorced. But that's by design. The fun of Married at First Sight — especially for a married person like me — is that you can usually predict which couples won't work out and which will. A guy keeps going out with friends and leaving his new wife at home? Aha! He is surely not ready for commitment, this will surely end in divorce. A virgin married a guy with plenty of relationship experience? No way will they be emotionally compatible.

It gives you a feeling of superiority, which is probably unhealthy. But I'd argue that there are times it can actually be valuable. When a couple argues about something small, like the dishes, it may cause me to self-reflect on how I would handle that situation, leading me to vow that next time, I will not make a big deal of it, because I sure as hell don't want to be like them.

The real value, though, is that I don't have to think about it too much. There are only two possible outcomes by the end of the season: The couples stay together or they don't. Then, you watch the next season to find out if the same happens to other couples.

It's simple entertainment. And for some reason, that's refreshing right now. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Value of Trash TV"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Inside the lasting power of Hitchcock's shocking horror classic; plus, where to see it on the big screen
A look at new albums from 2000s-era indie superstars Sufjan Stevens and Fleet Foxes
Following years of chaos, Spokane says it's more prepared to provide shelter for the homeless this winter. Will it be enough?
We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying
North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

TV Time: Nine new series to stream this fall

By Bill Frost

Chris Rock in Fargo.

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise

By Quinn Welsch

Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book

By Quinn Welsch

North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

Director documents her dad's dementia, Love on the Spectrum, new music and more!

TV Time: Nine new series to stream this fall

By Bill Frost

Chris Rock in Fargo.

Pop-art show opening at the MAC offers humor, irony from some of the genre's biggest names

By Dan Nailen

Pop Shop VI by Keith Haring
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Charlie Schmidt: How Things Work Out

Charlie Schmidt: How Things Work Out

Through Oct. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 8-14, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation