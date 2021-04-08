RTOP Performing Arts School

Participants learn to work as a cast and build confidence together through singing, dancing, and acting. Ages 8+. Weekly, themed sessions are offered June 16-Aug. 6, meeting Mon-Fri from 9 am-noon or 1-4 pm, except Fridays, when camp meets 9 am-3:30 pm and include a 45-minute (free) public showcase at 1:30 pm that will be recorded for health safety reasons. At Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Pullman. *Class size is limited, masks and social distancing required. $125/session. rtoptheatre.org 509-335-0750

SCT Theater Camp: Cinderella

Join Cinderella and her animal friends on a magical adventure. This classic story (with a twist, and maybe a shout) teaches up-and-coming actresses and actors what it takes to shine brightly on stage. The week ends with a showcase on Friday at 3:15 pm. Ages 5-12. Sessions offered June 21-25 (ages 5-7) and July 26-30 (ages 8-12); meets daily from 9 am-3 pm. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886

SCT Theater Camp: Green Eggs & Ham

Join Sam I am singing, dancing and acting in this colorful adventure while making lots of friends along the way. There will be a showcase on Friday at 3:15 (space may be limited, or the show may stream online). Ages 8-12. June 28-July 2 from 9 am-3 pm. At Spokane Children’s Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886

CYT Spokane Summer Theater Camps

Join CYT Spokane and “Come Together” to dance, sing and act your way through an unforgettable summer. More details about this year’s theater camps is on the way, with sessions offered starting in July. Ages 6-18. Visit website for more information registration. Price TBD. cytspokane.org 509-487-6540

Harry Potter: Hermione Granger & the Hogwarts Home

For an entire semester, there are no adults at Hogwarts and students are in charge. Will they follow the rules or make up their own? During this Play-in-a-Week camp from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, discover if Hermione holds the key in this magical world. Grades 4-7. July 5-8 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church, Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 12. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

SCT Theater Camp: Peggy the Pint-Sized Pirate

The story of a small pirate with big dreams. Your thespian will learn all about being on stage as Peggy goes on a quest to save the pirates who have been captured by a sea monster. There will be a showcase on Friday at 3:15 pm. Ages 5-7. July 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm. At Spokane Children’s Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886

Character to Character

Students focus on the dialogue within their scene to cultivate a strong understanding of developing relationships with other characters. Students work with scene partners to perform scenes from popular musicals such as: High School Musical, Mean Girls, The Sound of Music, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Shrek the Musical and Footloose. Grades 7-12. July 12-15 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church, Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 14. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

The Stories of Dr. Seuss

Sneetch on the beach of the Plain-belly or Star-belly kind find common ground despite their differences in appearance and bring this classic Seuss story to life during this Play-in-a-Week Camp from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre. Grades 2-4. July 12-15 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church in Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 12. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

SCT Theater Camp: Witches, Wizards & Woes, Oh My!

Join top teams in the Wizarding World as they battle for supremacy! Glinda the Good, H. Potter, Gandalf and their friends fight their way through obstacles to determine which wizard will reach the Cup of Heart’s Desire. Learn all things theatre and then put on a showcase on Friday at 3:15 pm. Ages 10-13. July 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm. At Spokane Children’s Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886

Peter Pan in Neverland

In this Play-in-a-Week camp from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, J.M. Barrie’s timeless tale of Peter Pan, a boy who can fly, comes alive. Grades 3-6. July 19-22 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church in Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 12. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

Theater Camp: Backstory

Without even singing one note, this course focuses on parts in between the musical numbers, including dialogue and creation of a character’s backstory to elevate skills as a musical theatre actor. Students work with scene partners to perform scenes from popular musicals such as: The Prom, Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, Hello Dolly!, The Lion King and The Wizard of Oz. Grades 7-12. July 19-22 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church, Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 14. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

SCT Theater Camp: Mother Duck

It’s a crazy day in fairytale land as a dozen or so fairytale and nursery-rhyme characters get mixed up in each other’s stories. And at the end of the week you’ll put your polished theatre skills to work with a showcase on Friday at 3:15 pm. Ages 8-12. July 19-23 from 9 am-3 pm. At Spokane Children’s Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886

Hesperus Arts Musical Theatre

A camp centered on intensive musical theater development. Students are placed in separate weeks and training groups based on age and ability. Voice, acting, dance and performance authority are the key training emphasis. Other areas covered include improv, audition prep, monologue, classical, belt, mix voice training, jazz and musical theatre dance techniques, and personal evaluations. Ages 5-19. July 19-Aug. 5; times vary by group. At Whitworth University. $195-$350. hesperus-arts.com 800-406-3626

Decoding the Script

Students are cast into one of six 10-minute plays to perform at the end of the week, which explore the theme of bullying from the collection Bullying, Ink. Students will gain an understanding of how unique experiences can be used onstage to connect to character’s circumstances, even if we’ve never had the same experience. Students will learn the skill of pacing in a scene, detail to language/word choice, confidence in cold reading (seeing a scene for the first time) and detecting a character’s motive through their intentions. Grades 7-12. July 26-29 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church, Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 14. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

During this Play-in-a-Week camp from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, the fate of Middle Earth is in the hands of the hobbit Frodo Baggins and his companions in the Fellowship as they continue their journey to destroy the “One Ring.” Grades 4-7. July 26-28 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church, Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 12. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

During this Play-in-a-Week camp from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, students learn life lessons and theater skills in Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory. Grades 3-6. Aug. 2-5 from 10 am-3 pm. At Eastpoint Church in Spokane Valley. *Class size limited to 12. $180. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

Summer Stage Drama Camp

Have fun while learning through imaginative theater activities designed to build confidence and boost creativity on stage and off. Students of all skill levels team up for storytelling, improvisation and acting games. The final day of camp includes a performance for family and friends. Ages 6-11. Aug. 9-13 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

SCT Teen Theater Camp: Little Shop of Horrors

Take your performance skills to the next level in this two-week intensive theater camp focusing on singing, dancing and acting. Campers’ talent is then showcased on stage in a full blown production. The shoe is being double cast; each cast will have multiple performances. Ages 13-19. Aug. 9-22, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm. At Spokane Children’s Theatre. $300. spokanechildrenstheatre.org 509-328-4886