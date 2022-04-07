click to enlarge Kids rehearse and perform a play in just a week this summer at Spokane Civic Theater.

CYT SPOKANE SUMMER THEATER CAMPS

Join CYT Spokane for its "The Magic of Broadway Camp," during which campers learn to tell stories through song, dance and script. Sessions offered July 11-15 and July 25-29 from 8 am-noon (ages 8-12) and 1-4 pm (ages 13-18) at the CYT Spokane facility. $150. cytspokane.org 509-487-6540

DIVING DEEP: AN ACTING MASTERY CLASS

During this week-long camp, students learn how to enhance their prowess as an actor. Actors learn how to go beyond the script and dive into character. They'll build on skills previously learned, and leave with an extra level of performance expertise. Throughout the week students pick and rehearse scenes and monologues to perform for friends/family on Friday. Ages 8-12. July 11-15 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

GONZAGA PREP DRAMA CAMP

This drama camp is packed with acting workshops, improv training, musical theatre rehearsals and a final performance for family and friends to attend. Grades 4-8. Aug. 1-12, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3 pm at Gonzaga Prep. $300. gprep.com

HARRY POTTER: LUNA LOVEGOOD'S LOST THINGS

Luna Lovegood is missing all her belongings! She suspects Nargles have taken them but doesn't bother searching for them. Harry, Ron and Hermione team up with friends to find Luna's lost items. Grades 4-7 (16 spots available). July 25-29 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

HESPERUS ARTS MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE

Training during this session includes voice, dance and acting. Campers also receive a workbook and skills evaluation. This camp is intensive and focuses on performance authority, polishing skills, improv, audition prep and enhancing talent. Coed, ages 12-18. Aug. 2-5 from 9 am-5 pm (final day from 9 am-8:30 pm) at Whitworth University, with overnight and commuter options. Price TBD. hesperus-arts.com

LEVELING UP!

When four friends get trapped in a video game world, they must rely on new teammates to help them get home. Can they level up and defeat the Ender Dragon, Bowser and Dr. Robotnik? Ages 8-12. June 27-July 1 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

MUSICAL STARS ON STAGE

Explore the world of musical theater and learn hits from some of Broadway's biggest shows. This fast-paced, high-energy camp is appropriate for both beginners and experienced performers. Special guests share different aspects of musical theater, including singing, dancing and acting. Grades 4-9. July 18-22 from 9 am-4:30 pm at Saint George's School. $250. sgs.org 509-466-1636

MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP

During this week-long camp, students participate in structured activities covering the basics of musical theater, including theater terminology, choreography, acting, voice and improv. Students utilize these acquired skills to work on a choreographed group number and a duet from a Broadway musical. The final day ends with a showcase performance for family and friends. Grades 7-12 (20 spots available). July 11-15 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $225. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK CAMPS

Campers experience an exciting fast track from page-to-stage and develop confidence in storytelling, character creation and an understanding of theater fundamentals while having fun in a safe and creative environment. See the learned skills put into action during an end-of-the-week performance, open to family and friends. Ages 5-14. Sessions offered from July 11-Aug. 19, meets Mon-Fri from 10 am-12 pm at Spokane Civic Theater. $150-$200. civicsummer.com 509-325-2507

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: FROZEN, ADVENTURES IN ARENDELLE

It's Arendelle's annual tradition that each villager place a wish in the wishing well, of which one is selected by the Queen to be made true. This year's wishing well coins, however, have all been stolen. Grades 3-6 (16 spots available). Aug. 1-5 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

James Henry Trotter, a sweet creative boy, is forced to live a miserable life with his two grumpy aunts. But with the help of a mysterious stranger, a giant peach, talking bugs and a little bit of magic, James sets off on an adventure. Grades 2-5 (16 spots available). July 18-22 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING

The battle for Middle Earth continues in this finale of SVS's three-part adventure tale. Join Frodo, Sam and the rest of the Fellowship as they try to save Middle Earth and destroy the one ring for good. Grades 4-7 (limited to 16 participants). June 20-24 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: SUPER-FRIENDS

Sunnyville residents desperately need help: Weathergirl has put a spell on the entire town so that it never stops raining. The Super-friends are up to the challenge of taking down Weathergirl and restoring sunshine and smiles. Grades 3-6 (limited to 16 participants). June 27-July 1 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Imagination, excitement, and magic, oh my! Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy embark on a mystery tour to the Land of Narnia through the wardrobe. Grades 3-6. July 11-15 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195 (sold out). svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

POPA SUMMER CAMP

All participants learn songs and choreography as part of a musical to be performed at the end of the week. Campers, if cast, will be participating in Missoula Children Theatre's version of "The Little Mermaid." Grades 1-12. June 25-30 at the Pend Oreille Playhouse, Newport. Free. pendoreilleplayers.com 509-447-9900

RISING STARS PERFORMING ARTS CAMP

This camp introduces children to the world of performing arts. Each day involves music, movement and creative dramatics as we focus on building confidence as young performers. Learn about reading from a script, creating a musical theater number and moving to music to tell a story. Grades 1-3. July 25-29 from 9 am-12:30 pm at Saint George's School. $125. sgs.org

SORRY, WRONG CASTLE! A MIXED-UP FAIRYTALE ADVENTURE

A prince searching for his princess, a runaway thief, a girl in a red cape and others all run into the same castle, presuming it's the one meant for them. Will they be able to achive their goals and escape before the queen's guard captures them? Ages 8-12. July 11-15 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SUMMER SNOW

Jade has one goal in life: to see summer. The only problem is, she lives in a snow globe. As she travels through her lands to try to find the edge of the snow globe, conversely, Harper is struggling to enjoy summer in a world that just seems too big. Ages 8-12. July 25-29 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SUMMER SOLSTICE

A story for young actors to find their theater heart and shine it brightly on stage. Queen Frosting is hosting her annual ball when she realizes her magic scepter's been stolen. Hours before the ball begins, can the people of Candy Land come together in time? Ages 5-7. June 20-24 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

SUMMER STAGE DRAMA CAMP

Have fun while learning through imaginative theater activities designed to build confidence and boost creativity on stage and off. Students of all skill levels team up for storytelling, improvisation and acting games. The final day of camp includes a performance for family and friends. Ages 6-11. July 11-15 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

SVS ACTING CAMP

A class designed to give students fundamental building blocks for creating a character using the text and their imagination. In teaching the essential elements of acting, a diverse set of performance games are played to reinforce important ideas. As they move from text analysis to final rehearsals, emphasis is placed on spontaneity and creativity while maintaining focus and attention. The final day ends with a showcase performance for family and friends of scenes from Broadway shows. Grades 7-12 (20 spots available). July 18-22 from 10 am-2 pm at University High School. $195. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

TEEN CAMP: FOOTLOOSE!

This two-week intensive camp for teens culminates with two weekends of live, full performances in costumes and makeup with props, sets and more. Casting auditions are held June 6-7; registration and payment is required to audition. Students will be asked to sing a one-minute cut of a song from the show. Casting is to be determined by June 8; campers will receive scripts and have an opportunity to work with the musical's director over the summer, prior to camp starting. Ages 13-18. Aug. 8-19, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $325. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

VOICE, ACTING AND DANCE: JUNIOR CAMP

This camp lays down fundamental skills for beginners to advanced students and focuses on accurate technique for voice in classical, belt and mix. In dance, the focus is on building talent, and in acting, students' focus is on monologue work. This camp emphasizes proper techniques for building a powerful musical theater foundation. Ages 8-12. July 19-22 from 9 am-3 pm at Whitworth University. Price TBD. hesperus-arts.com 800-406-3626

VOICE, ACTING AND DANCE: KIDS CAMP

This camp is for younger students to build a foundation in musical theater. Students have fun and leave with the confidence and tools to improve their singing and dance, as well as a love for theater. Ages 5-10. July 19-22 from 9 am-noon at Whitworth University. Price TBD. hesperus-arts.com 800-406-3626