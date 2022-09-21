THEATER REVIEW: Hairspray features big hair, big voices and big ideas

By

click to enlarge THEATER REVIEW: Hairspray features big hair, big voices and big ideas
Courtesy photo
Drag queen Nina West steals the show as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray's touring Broadway production, in Spokane through Sept. 25.
Based on the 1988 film of the same name, Hairspray follows a Baltimore teenager, Tracy Turnblad, in her attempts to secure a spot as a dancer on the Corny Collins Show and relieve the racial tension that's present on set. Oh, and convince Link Larkin to fall in love with her.

On the surface, Hairspray looks like a happy-go-lucky sing and dance along show, and that it is; however, underneath the sequined dresses and voluptuous hair are some simpler approaches to understand racism in the 1960s, as well as today. Tracy's attempts at conquering segregation in Baltimore's dance scene are half-baked at best, but in the end, work out just fine, and the Corny Collins Show officially integrates, allowing Black and White dancers to boogie, scoot and jive together on live television.

Hairspray is playing through Sept. 25 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, and if you plan on grabbing a ticket, know that you'll leave with an ear worm or two. 


Classic songs like "Good Morning, Baltimore" and "I Can Hear the Bells" are flawlessly executed by the musical's leading lady, Niki Metcalf. Metcalf's smiling face is present in nearly every scene, jumping and dancing about, but her vocals never waiver. Link Larkin, played by Nick Cortazzo, matches her energy perfectly in every scene the two share, and his harmonies are a perfect addition to her powerhouse vocals.

Speaking of powerhouse, Sandie Lee, who plays Motormouth Maybelle, is an absolute stand-out performer. Her timbre is pleasing to the ear and her performance of "I Know Where I've Been" provides a break from Hairspray's exceedingly upbeat musical numbers, of which the show is chock-full.

The Spokane run's opening night audience recognized her talent as well, hollering and cheering after every riff and vocal embellishment. Normally, cheering in the middle of a scene or a musical number is looked down upon, but Hairspray begs for laughs and cheers from the audience all throughout the show.
Related
Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

Subtle odes to Spokane were littered throughout the performance with nods to Riverfront Park's Garbage Goat and Dick's Hamburgers in places that garnered guffaws from audience members. The audience can make or break a live performance, and this group added to the already hilarious physical and verbal comedy present on stage.

The 2007 Hairspray film featured John Travolta as Edna Turnblad, Tracy's mother. Though maybe not as much of a household name as Travolta, Nina West steals the show as mama Turnblad in the stage version. West, who goes by Andrew Levitt when not in drag, is a former contestant of the reality TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race. Anyone who's seen the show knows just how enigmatic West is — it's hard to take your eyes off of a 6-plus-feet-tall drag queen, but you wouldn't dare take your eyes off of her anyway.


Though the costuming and hair department deserves a round of applause for their period-accurate contributions, the shiny 60s dresses and slick suits were a contrast to the relatively minimal sets that were used throughout the production. Whether it was intentional as to not distract from the stylish garb the cast was wearing or not, the gaps on either end of the stage were glaringly obvious at times.

Hairspray is a great introduction to themes of racism, class inequality and body positivity. While the way these ideas are presented is a bit shallow,  you can't expect a musical about dancing teenagers to solve society's biggest challenges in just three hours. Hairspray is a favorite among musical-goers for many reasons, but the fact that it could introduce themes of tolerance and equality to younger audiences is enough to make it a must-see in my book.

Hairspray • Sept. 20-24 at 7:30 pm, Sept. 24 at 2 pm, and Sept. 25 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm • $48-$96 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • broadwayspokane.com • 509-279-7000

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

In staging The Wizard of Oz, the Civic is opening its 75th season with a grand tribute to its 50th

By E.J. Iannelli

In staging The Wizard of Oz, the Civic is opening its 75th season with a grand tribute to its 50th

Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

By Madison Pearson

Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

My Turn Theater ensures actors with special needs get their time in the spotlight

By Madison Pearson

My Turn Theater ensures actors with special needs get their time in the spotlight

Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane

By E.J. Iannelli

Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Celebrate Banned Books Week 2022 at local book stores and libraries!

By Samantha Holm

Celebrate Banned Books Week 2022 at local book stores and libraries!

Kate Lebo wins Washington State Book Award for The Book of Difficult Fruit

By Chey Scott

Kate Lebo wins Washington State Book Award for The Book of Difficult Fruit

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

By Kate Lebo

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider

By Chey Scott

Spokane author Chelsea Martin's new novel explores class privilege, coming of age as an artist and feeling like an outsider
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation