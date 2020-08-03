Theory Into Practice

By

In the early days of the pandemic, I watched one of the Great Courses called "Introduction to Drawing," which is available, along with a multitude of courses covering a world's worth of interesting topics, on Kanopy using your Spokane Public Library card.

It was a fascinating class taught, as it happened, by professor David Brody from the University of Washington. And as is so often the case, learning about one subject inevitably spilled over into other parts of my life. Among the pearls from the class was this quote from Matisse: "Don't wait for inspiration. It comes while one is working."

So often, just getting started is what really matters; pretty soon, the rest will follow. LeAnn Bjerken's story on doing the things we know we should be doing to stay healthy, "Stepping in the Right Direction" (page 10), explores creative ways to ease into those kinds of changes.

I'll confess I had to dip out of the drawing class about the time the instructor urged finding someone to pose — nude — for figure drawing sessions. That was definitely not happening in our current living situation. Still, I've applied his advice on composition — "Are there dead areas?" — to rearrange our house. That's why there's now a desk in our living room.

If you're also considering new ways to work from home, I think you'll enjoy the ideas in this issue's cover story, "Remote Possibilities" (page 22).

Be Kind!

- Anne

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth.
© 2020 Inlander
