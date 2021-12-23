There are many needs in the Inland Northwest, and now is a great time to support those organizations out on the front lines

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The NATIVE Project CEO Toni Lodge

With the end of 2021 here, many people are looking for a way to pay it forward — to help meet the needs in our communities through the local organizations devoted to the mission. Here's a quick check-in with the local nonprofits and charities that participated in our Give Guide issue back in August. Find them online and make a contribution, or find a way to volunteer as 2022 unfolds.

SAFE PASSAGE

Safe Passage offers emergency safe shelter, counseling, court and medical advocacy, and safety planning to all survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, including children. They serve as the main violence prevention center for all northern counties of Idaho.

"As a 24/7 violence prevention center, we have to be ready at every moment," says Sally Winn, Safe Passage's executive director. "Consistently we get people coming through that have new and unique needs. And to ensure that we can help empower survivors and move them from our safe shelter to their own place, we need resources that can help them on their journey into a new life."

Not only does Safe Passage provide shelter and resources for adults who have survived sexual and domestic violence, they also have a children's advocacy center that focuses specifically on the needs of children dealing with violent situations.

"These children aren't starting over," says Winn. "They're just starting their lives. The smallest things can make a difference. Even a stuffed animal for a child can make a huge difference in their life and make things less difficult."

Safe Passage provides survivors, children of survivors and pets a confidential, safe shelter house where they can live while transitioning into new lives. And with that comes unexpected costs.

"The best donations we could possibly receive are gift cards," says Winn. "Violent situations happen unpredictably, and we have to be able to move and adapt quickly. Gift card donations give us the ability to let the individual have control over the items they might need. Gift cards to grocery stores are always welcome."

Safe Passage welcomes monetary donations, seasonally appropriate clothing, gift cards and volunteers willing to donate their time to survivor advocacy. "We could never do this without the support of the public," says Winn. "I hope they know how much of an impact their donations make on the lives of the survivors."

SPOKANE RIVERKEEPER

Spokane Riverkeeper is the only nonprofit dedicated solely to the protection of the Spokane River watershed. Spokane Riverkeeper also acts as an educational resource for everyone — teaching the community about the river that runs through the region. By supporting the Spokane Riverkeeper, and becoming a "Keeper," you take charge of patrolling for signs of pollution, illegal discharges and shoreline destruction. You also fund educational opportunities for the community to learn more about the river.

THE NATIVE PROJECT

The NATIVE Project is a nonprofit health facility that provides medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, patient care coordination, and wellness and prevention services for Natives and non-Natives in the greater Spokane community. With your support the NATIVE Project can continue to serve and provide patient-centered health care to the people of the Spokane area and beyond.

SPOKANE VALLEY PARTNERS

Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank and Family Services aims to help families, impoverished youth and eldery people when facing crisis. With services including emergency assistance, the Inland Northwest Diaper Bank and Food For Thought, the organization aids the community in navigating the complexities of hunger and poverty. By donating to Spokane Valley Partners you can help provide meals, food security, diapers and more for families in need.

THE CITY GATE

Initially formed as a church to serve the homeless and low-income community in Spokane, the City Gate has transformed into an organization that provides a client choice food bank, breakfasts and dinners, emergency shelter, and low-income housing to its clients. The City Gate is taking donations of seasonally appropriate clothing, such as "like new" winter jackets, and wintertime essentials such as heavy blankets. Nonperishable food, paper products, coffee as well as cash are always accepted. Cash donations may be made on their website or directly via PayPal. ♦

To learn more about the nonprofits and charities listed here, visit inlander.com/giveguide. Or, to read through our entire 2021 Give Guide special section, check out the digital edition here.