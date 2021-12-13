These 13 local restaurants are offering take-home meals for Christmas 2021

click to enlarge courtesy photo

F or many of us, ordering takeout from favorite restaurants has become the norm as venues ramped up to-go and delivery services over the past year. Now as December's holidays quickly approach, here's an ongoing list of places advertising the availability of a festive takeout meal. Make sure to check with each restaurant to ensure you get your order in before cutoffs, as many are closing orders starting this weekend.

Beacon Hill Catering & Events

You’d expect a catering company to give you options, but Beacon Hill is over the top with them for the holidays. For a group of four, order from the Beacon At Home menu: ham, a gourmet potato au gratin, salad and rolls ($75). Expecting a huge crowd or looking for a way to say thanks to your (smallish) staff? Order the Festive Family Meal package ($65 each, 12-person order minimum), and choose from among three menus that each include dessert, rolls, mixed greens, a meat protein and side dish. Beacon Hill even delivers! Add wine, more desserts, and even a keepsake, hand-printed card (aw!). Details at beaconhillevents.com or call 509-482-3556. You’d expect a catering company to give you options, but Beacon Hill is over the top with them for the holidays. For a group of four, order from the Beacon At Home menu: ham, a gourmet potato au gratin, salad and rolls ($75). Expecting a huge crowd or looking for a way to say thanks to your (smallish) staff? Order the Festive Family Meal package ($65 each, 12-person order minimum), and choose from among three menus that each include dessert, rolls, mixed greens, a meat protein and side dish. Beacon Hill even delivers! Add wine, more desserts, and even a keepsake, hand-printed card (aw!).



Clinkerdagger

You’ve made it to the end of the year, which calls for an extra-special meal for six: herb-crusted prime rib, creamed kale, mashed golden potatoes and a tasty baguette ($220). Available for delivery, pickup or, if you change your mind, and would rather dine-in. Check out the complete Christmas dinner menu online. Details at clinkerdagger.com/promotions.php or call 509-328-5965.



De Leon Foods

Tamaladas, or tamale-making get-togethers, are a tradition in many families, who join forces to prepare, fill and wrap these savory bundles of goodness. Order yours at De Leon’s North Spokane store (509-483-3033), Valley store (509-926-5009) or online, and choose from chicken or pork ($27/dozen), or beef or cheese with hatch chilies ($30/dozen). Looking for some sides with that? De Leon’s offer tamales as one of the four options in its family takeout special, which also includes rice and beans ($39). Details at deleonfoods.net. or tamale-making get-togethers, are a tradition in many families, who join forces to prepare, fill and wrap these savory bundles of goodness. Order yours at De Leon’s North Spokane store (509-483-3033), Valley store (509-926-5009) or online, and choose from chicken or pork ($27/dozen), or beef or cheese with hatch chilies ($30/dozen). Looking for some sides with that? De Leon’s offer tamales as one of the four options in its family takeout special, which also includes rice and beans ($39).

Eat Good Group

Pick up an unconventional Heat & Eat Meal ($125; feeds four to six) at any of the following three locations: Yards Bruncheon, Eat Good Café or Honey Eatery and Social Club. The meal, which can also be ordered a la carte, includes Peking-style pork, Korean honey butter-glazed broccolini, fried rice, roasted winter squash, a chopped salad with a miso sesame vinaigrette and Brioche rolls. Details at eatgoodgroup.com/heat-and-eat.com or call 208-456-3456. Pick up an unconventional Heat & Eat Meal ($125; feeds four to six) at any of the following three locations: Yards Bruncheon, Eat Good Café or Honey Eatery and Social Club. The meal, which can also be ordered a la carte, includes Peking-style pork, Korean honey butter-glazed broccolini, fried rice, roasted winter squash, a chopped salad with a miso sesame vinaigrette and Brioche rolls.

Highlands Golf Course

Chef Molly Patrick is cooking up a feast for four at the Highlands with four options: turkey ($85), ham ($100), lamb ($125) or New York strip steak ($180). Each dinner includes salad and four sides, like orange-glazed carrots and roasted butternut squash, plus salad and dinner rolls. Several desserts are available to add on. Details at facebook.com/TheHighlandsGC or call 208-773-3673. Chef Molly Patrick is cooking up a feast for four at the Highlands with four options: turkey ($85), ham ($100), lamb ($125) or New York strip steak ($180). Each dinner includes salad and four sides, like orange-glazed carrots and roasted butternut squash, plus salad and dinner rolls. Several desserts are available to add on.

Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen

Gluten-free for the holidays? No problem. Cranberry-glazed pork, scalloped potatoes, green beans with mushroom, turkey stuffing, sweet potato casserole and butter rolls are all gluten-free at Izzy’s ($175, feeds four to six). Gluten-free add-ons include charcuterie ($75) and apple crumb cake ($25), or opt for the morning pack, with mimosas for two, hot cocoa for the kids and chocolate-covered carrots… for the reindeers. Details at facebook.com/izzyscomfortkitchen or call 208-930-0930.



Longhorn Barbecue

Make it a country Christmas with Longhorn's classic Texas-style ribs, chicken and sausage, plus barbecue beans a side salad and corn bread to feed four to five people ($68). Details facebook.com/LonghornBarbecue Make it a country Christmas with Longhorn's classic Texas-style ribs, chicken and sausage, plus barbecue beans a side salad and corn bread to feed four to five people ($68).

Pack River Store

Out with the (Thanksgiving) turkey and in with the ham at Sandpoint's Pack River Store. Pre-order a take-and-bake meal for four with house-cured ham, cheesy mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, green bean casserole and a decadent chocolate cake with whipped cream, salted caramel and candied walnuts ($100, or $28/person). Looking for appetizers or desserts? Pack River has you covered there, too, with munchables like baked Brie with blueberry preserves ($22) or a cookie platter ($8). Details at facebook.com/PackRiverStore or call 208-263-2409.



Classic glazed ham is the featured entrée of Shawn O’Donnell’s holiday package ($100, feeds five to six). Sides include au gratin mashed potatoes, broccolini with bacon, a cranberry stuffing, a variation on the restaurant's emerald salad and soda bread. Add pumpkin pie or bread pudding for just $20 extra. Details at shawnodonnells.com/christmas2021 or call 509-919-4798. Classic glazed ham is the featured entrée of Shawn O’Donnell’s holiday package ($100, feeds five to six). Sides include au gratin mashed potatoes, broccolini with bacon, a cranberry stuffing, a variation on the restaurant's emerald salad and soda bread. Add pumpkin pie or bread pudding for just $20 extra.

SmokeRidge BBQ



Details at facebook.com/smokeridgebarbecue or call 509-710-3426. Continuing with the barbecue theme, Spokane Valley’s SmokeRidge has several smokin’ meat feasts to choose from. The “grand” ham feast ($159) features 9 to 11 pounds of savory ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and two sides, or do a similar turkey feast ($89). SmokeRidge has lots of add-ons, from dessert to sides, as well as party platters for pre-feast feasting.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort

Like it did for Thanksgiving, the Resort is doing dinner in style for pickup or local delivery ($30-$40 delivery up-charge). Choose from amongst four options: roasted turkey with sausage-mushroom stuffing ($400, feeds 14) prime rib ($616, feeds 10; $870 feeds 24); smoked ham ($121, feeds 20), or salmon ($250, feeds 14). All meals include four types of appetizers, choice of soup, salad, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes and Beverly’s famous orange rolls, plus dessert. Details at cdaresort.com/play/events/christmas_events or call 800-365-8338.



TT’s Old Iron Brewery

Just add your own side dishes and let TT’s take care of the meat, including cooked whole ham ($100, feeds 10-12); turkey breast ($60, feeds 6-8); barbecued brisket ($175, feeds 10-12). Details at ttsbrewerybbq.com/shop/24 or call 509-919-4798. Just add your own side dishes and let TT’s take care of the meat, including cooked whole ham ($100, feeds 10-12); turkey breast ($60, feeds 6-8); barbecued brisket ($175, feeds 10-12). click to enlarge

