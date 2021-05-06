These beautiful cocktails look as great as they taste

Young Kwak photo A Chile Mango Pineapple Margarita Aguas Fresca at Cochinito Taqueria

Margaritas Aguas Frescas ($9)

Cochinito Taqueria, 10 N. Post St.

No drink radiates summer greater than a fresh, fruity margarita. Cochinito Taqueria's Margaritas Aguas Frescas combines the original Cochinito margarita — a combination of El Jimador Silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime, simple syrup and triple sec — with rotating flavors of fruit agua frescas. The aguas fresca is house-made from an array of fruit and lime, and flavors rotate about every three days. Mango pineapple is the universal fan favorite. Once you choose your desired flavor, select either salt or Tajín to rim your glass. (NR)

Last Word ($12)

Cease & Desist Book Club, 108 N. Washington St.

Cease and Desist Book Club is a speakeasy for the no-nonsense aesthetic drinker. If you are in an argumentative mood or just feel the need to win every fight, Cease and Desist's Last Word is for you. This drink is made with Empress Gin, one of the most beautiful purple gins on the market, mixed with Green Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino and lime. This combination of purple and chartreuse liqueurs gives the drink a look that will make anyone want to post it on their Instagram story, and the delicious blend of flavors will make sure you not only love getting in the Last Word, but look great doing it. (SB)

French 75 ($11)

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 808 W. Main Ave., 4320 S. Regal St., 401 E. Farwell Rd.

If you are looking for the perfect summer drink that makes you feel exceptionally fancy, look no further than a refreshing French 75. I mean, she's French, no further comment is necessary. Twigs' take on this cocktail classic is a mix of Bombay dry gin, muddled citrus and simple syrup, topped with a bubbly champagne and garnished with a lemon twist (the refreshment's French beret accessory). A combination of a tart citrus flavor, sweetness from the simple syrup and champagne carbonation makes a French 75 the crème de la crème of warm-weather refreshments. (NR)

Huckleberry Martini ($8)

Bistango Martini Lounge, 108 N. Post St.

Bistango Martini Lounge is known for its tasty and creative martinis. If you're looking to find the most beautiful and colorful martinis in town, this is the spot. While they serve drinks of almost every color and flavor imaginable, one of the favorites among regulars is the huckleberry martini, made with Stoli Citros Vodka, muddled lemons and fresh huckleberries as a garnish. Bistango's delicious berry concoction will definitely make people stop to take notice. This purple delight is the perfect drink to sip while kicking off your summer or for having a laid-back drink anytime. (SB)

Orange Blossom Fizz ($7)

Gilded Unicorn, 110 S. Monroe St.

When looking for nonalcoholic drinks, Gilded Unicorn is a really a one-stop shop for aesthetically pleasing drinks of all varieties. While the basement bar has a whole host of nonalcoholic bottles and craft cocktails on and off their menu, one bubbles to the top — the Orange Blossom Fizz. This beauty of a mocktail is made with blackberry, citrus, orange blossom and soda to create a delicious sipping experience. With the combination of a tangy taste and citrusy look, it is hard to not be in a good mood when you have one in front of you — it is like ordering a vacation in a glass. (SB)

Rosemary Peppercorn Latte ($5.75 )

Indaba Coffee Roasters, 1425 W. Broadway Ave., and other locations

Time to challenge your regular latte order by swapping the go-to vanilla latte with Indaba Coffee Roasters' new rosemary peppercorn flavor. The Rosemary Peppercorn Latte is slightly sweet from its house-made rosemary syrup, with a surprising kick of peppercorn flavor. If you seek a nondairy beverage, oat milk is the perfect substitute. This refreshment is a spring special alongside basil lemonade, cardamom honey matcha, basil black tea, and more, which are available at all locations. Clearly, herbs and spices are the current theme at Indaba, so spice it up! (NR)♦