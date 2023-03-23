These hot sauces will elevate and spice up your next meal

click to enlarge Turn up the heat!

Hot sauce isn't for the faint of heart. I like spicy food, but I never used to be a fan of hot sauce. I felt the heat overpowered the flavors of dishes I'd add it to.

But last year, I realized not all hot sauces are the same — I'd just been trying the wrong ones.

A co-worker at my part-time job collects hot sauces, a majority coming in the Heatonist subscription box that includes staples from the popular Hot Ones web series, plus a variety of other unique and notable sauces. While some of these sauces have caused me seemingly never-ending pain, others have introduced me to how flavorful hot sauce can be while still making you question your life choices, in a good way.

The following hot sauces not only inspired me to branch out of my comfort zone, but to start my own collection of unique, flavorful and hot sauces, all of which are sold online via the respective company's website.

HIGH DESERT HOT SAUCE CO.: TIKK-HOT MASALA

This sauce made me realize hot sauce isn't just an ingredient for pain and suffering, but one that adds a vibrant layer of flavor to food. High Desert Hot Sauce Co. is based in Arizona and creates sauces with complex and bold flavors that are enhanced by spice, not overpowered by it. I love Indian food, so the savory and earthy flavors in this sauce and the heat from ghost peppers and Carolina Reapers makes it by far my favorite sauce that I've tried yet.

HIGH DESERT HOT SAUCE CO.: CO-CONSPIRATOR

Another option from High Desert, this one's a good choice for heat-hesitant foodies who want trial but not fire. Its sweet pineapple flavor balances out the heat from the jalapeño and chiltepín peppers. I've given this sauce to family and friends who are apprehensive about trying hot sauces, and it's one that has become a staple in their kitchens and in mine.

WELLER SAUCE WORKS: HABANERO

This is another great starter hot sauce that has amazing flavor and packs a punch that doesn't linger in your mouth for an eternity. It shines a spotlight on the habanero pepper without adding other flavor profiles to the mix. Before trying it, I'd never tasted a true habanero pepper, which has a crisp, slightly sweet flavor that pairs well with almost anything.

BLAIR'S DEATH: AFTER DEATH SAUCE

Sometimes tangy hot sauces can be too strong with vinegar or citrus notes, and thus not easily paired with a versatile array of foods. But this sauce nicely balances tangy, garlicky and peppery flavors, making it a great addition to any meal. It's spicy — don't get me wrong — but it's a good next step after Weller Sauce Works' Habanero listed above, if you're embarking on the journey of building your spice tolerance to try to become the next Sean Evans, Hot One's host.

HOT ONES: EYE OF THE SCORPION

Scorpion peppers, the primary ingredient of this sauce, don't mess around. While they have a garlicky, slightly smoky flavor with faint floral notes, these peppers are known for being one of the world's hottest chili pepper varieties. It's easy to get overconfident and brush this sauce off as nothing, but the heat slowly creeps up on you, then strikes like the sting of a scorpion. ♦