These three cannabis strains will put you in the Goldilocks zone of cozy winter comfort

By

click to enlarge Lucky Devil's Sundae Driver. - COURTESY OF LUCKY DEVIL FARMS
Courtesy of Lucky Devil Farms
Lucky Devil's Sundae Driver.

It's cold, it's snowy and the nights are as long as they're going to get. We're reaching the peak of indoors season here in the Inland Northwest, which means it's time to tailor your cannabis to a cozier lifestyle. Put those strong, energizing sativas away until springtime and puff on something a little more relaxing. Here are three strains available locally that pair perfectly with a warm blanket, hot beverage and these endless, dark nights.

WEDDING CAKE

An indica-dominant hybrid that's typically pretty high in THC content, Wedding Cake is a classic strain for staying in. The main terpene in Wedding Cake is limonene, giving it a distinctive citrusy odor and flavor. Limonene is also thought to be responsible for some stress-relieving and mood-elevating effects of the strains in which it's dominant. Pair those effects with the relaxing indica nature of the strain and Wedding Cake makes for a perfect treat before putting on a movie or starting a Netflix binge. Try Good Earth Cannabis' Wedding Cake prerolls, available at Cinder for $9 per gram.

GORILLA GLUE

For many, cannabis is the best sleep-aid out there. Not me, though. Smoking before bed has the same effect on me as a late-night cup of coffee. So, I did some digging to find the sleepiest strain I could, and Gorilla Glue is the one that stuck. While it hasn't yet knocked me out, it's got enough of a couch-lock aspect to it to keep me safely indoors where it's warm rather than bundling up for a night walk in the snow. If you're looking to just relax and do nothing all night, Gorilla Glue is for you. Try Lifted Signature's Gorilla Glue prerolls, available at Apex for $11 per gram.

SUNDAE DRIVER

The name says it all: slow like a Sunday drive and delicious as an ice cream sundae. Sundae Driver is a relatively low-THC hybrid that is high in the terpene myrcene, giving this strain a strong calming effect. With a lower THC content than most of the popular strains on the market today, Sundae Driver is a safer bet if you're looking to avoid a groggy morning-after. And, by not blasting you high into space, it's great for activities like cooking or reading that require some mental acuity. Try Lucky Devil's Sundae Driver prerolls, available at The Vault for $12 per gram.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Peak Nesting"

Will Maupin

More

