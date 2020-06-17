They're back: Chaps, Italia Trattoria, Fresh Soul reopening for dine-in service

By

click to enlarge Chaps' charming converted farmhouse dining room is back open, but with a little less seating than usual. - CHAPS DINER & BAKERY
Chaps Diner & Bakery
Chaps' charming converted farmhouse dining room is back open, but with a little less seating than usual.
While Spokane County's move to Phase 2 of the Safe Start Washington Plan has allowed restaurants to offer dine-in service at half of normal capacity since May 22, many local establishments opted to postpone making the transition to give staff more time to safely prepare.

A handful of those eateries have now reopened their patios and dining rooms, or plan to soon.

Chaps Diner and Bakery, at 4237 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., opened its dining areas today, after being completely closed (save for a few special events) even for take-out service since mid-March. Chaps' new temporary hours of operation are 8 am to 3 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, but diners are advised to check its social media accounts for the latest updates as the restaurant adjusts to this new format. Takeout orders are also welcome, and the restaurant asks that customers wear face masks whenever they're not eating or drinking.


Italia Trattoria in Browne's Addition, at 144 S. Cannon St., also opened its dining room and patio today after three months of offering only a take-out menu. The restaurant plans to operate Wednesday through Sunday for dinner (5 pm to close), and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday (9 am-2 pm). Masks are also required to be worn by guests when they enter the restaurant and any time they are not eating or drinking. Italia plans to continue offering its menu for take-out orders.

In three weeks Fresh Soul in East Central Spokane, at 3029 E. Fifth Ave., plans to reopen, on Wednesday, July 8. While it was closed, the restaurant underwent some updates including fresh paint and new flooring, along with the hiring of a new cohort of local youth through its job-training program. The Southern soul food spot, known for classics like barbecued ribs, fried chicken, collard greens and more, is also bringing back its popular seafood gumbo on the first and third Friday of the month, and will be accepting preorders for the gumbo available July 17.

In related news, one local restaurant that had reopened for in-person dining has since opted to close due to lack of business. In a Facebook post shared earlier this week, Austin's Live Fire Barbecue, at 421 W. Main Ave. in downtown Spokane, shared that owners hope to reopen again this fall "if the pandemic situation is resolved and business can get back to normal." The restaurant is under the same ownership as nearby Mizuna restaurant.

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor.
