Things to Do This Week

click to enlarge Young Kwak Six-year-old Chloee Cline

Summer Parkways 2020

Due to COVID-19, Summer Parkways can’t invite the community to gather in large crowds. However, this year’s event still includes an invitation to walk, run, bike, roller skate or scoot the regular route through the Manito-Comstock neighborhood on Spokane’s South Hill — you just won’t find vendors selling goodies or closed streets, so be careful out there. June 18-21. Details at facebook.com/summerparkways.

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration: Amplify the Black Voice

This livestream partners with the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition and includes a panel discussion on the topic: “Chains! To Change? Where Do We Go from Here as a Community,” along with performances from local dance, spoken word and music artists. June 19 from 6-8 pm. Details at inwjc.org.



Wander Spokane Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate the first day of summer with a special scavenger hunt while social distancing. This adventure sends participants across the city, solving puzzles and completing photo challenges to gain points. It’s $10 per team to participate, with all proceeds going to Big Table, a local nonprofit supporting local hospitality workers affected by COVID-19. June 20-27. Details at bit.ly/2BaCPiK.

Neon Nights Dine & Drive

Bring the family, set up lawn chairs on the sidewalk and watch some classics cars cruise down Garland. This event supports local businesses in the Garland District. Browse shops, dine at favorite restaurants and enjoy a drink at a local watering hole. Many shops are open with later hours, and Ferguson’s and the Milk Bottle are offering meal specials ($20). June 19 from 6-9 pm. facebook.com/garlanddistrict.

Green Bluff Summer Kick-Off

Come up for a fun day at the orchard to enjoy live music, food, a scavenger hunt, kiddie train rides, craft and vendor fair, fresh produce and more. Free; $2 for scavenger hunt. June 20-21 from 9:30 am-4 pm. High Country Orchard, 8518 E. Green Bluff Rd., Colbert. highcountryorchard.com (238-9545)

Small Business Live

Through the TikTok app, various artists from around the country will be performing to benefit small businesses owned by minorities and women. One of them is Spokane-based crooner Allen Stone, who will be broadcasting live from Terrain’s store, From Here, at River Park Square. Also participating from their respective hometowns are Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, 2 Chainz and Brandi Carlisle. June 20 at 1 pm. Details at smallbiz.live



Live Music at Bridge Press

The downtown Spokane venue was one of the first to reopen for live music, and they’ve loaded up their calendar with shows on their patio. On Thursday, June 18, blues singer Sara Brown performs at 6 pm (a bonus: all alcohol is half-price on Thursday nights). On Friday, June 19, the musicians from Ridler Piano Bar will showcase their talents, and Saturday brings Americana duo the Powers. Keep an eye on bridgepresscellars.com for future events. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave., 838-7815

Salvation Army Movies

The Salvation Army is set to host free outdoor movies this summer on its own downtown campus. Starting this Friday, families are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and enjoy a limited selection of refreshments. The films will start at sundown, with social distancing guidelines in effect, and screenings will continue every Friday through the month of August (excluding July 3, when no screening will take place). Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., 325-6810