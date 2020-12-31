This year was devastating for the arts and culture community, but there was brilliance among the wreckage

By

click to enlarge Jess Walter, left, and Emma Noyes - YOUNG KWAK PHOTOS; DEREK HARRISON ILLUSTRATION
Young Kwak photos; Derek Harrison illustration
Jess Walter, left, and Emma Noyes

Let's be clear: 2020 absolutely sucked. For pretty much everyone. (I gather Jeff Bezos and some other billionaires did just fine, but I digress.) And it especially sucked for the arts community, a world that operates on a shoestring even during the best of times. We're obviously not close to the best of times, or even so-so times.

The national response to the pandemic when it comes to arts organizations, artists and businesses dedicated to the things that make life worth living — concert halls, theaters, clubs, etc. — is an embarrassment. Anyone wanting to make the case for Americans being an uncultured mob with no regard for anything but money need look no further than how we've treated artists during the pandemic. I'd love to say the state response was better, but Washington's support in terms of CARES Act funding aimed at the arts pales compared to many states.

While other decimated sectors like retail and restaurants could at least open to some degree for much of the year, the performing arts have been shuttered since March. The Spokane Symphony pushed its entire 75th season back a year. The stages at the Bing and First Interstate Center for the Arts remain dark nine months after the first state shutdown, as do those at the Lucky You Lounge, Big Dipper, Berserk, Spokane Comedy Club and others. The Pin! closed permanently, as did local treasure the Richmond Arts Collective. If this pandemic goes on much longer, we'll likely lose more arts venues, and who knows how long it will take for nationally touring events like Broadway shows or pop concerts or, hell, Disney on Ice to get revved up again?

But I'm not here to simply recount the horrors of the recent past. No, I'm actually here to recognize that among the shitpile of 2020 bloomed some incredible creativity in the Inland Northwest, giving us things we'll remember fondly long after we've put 2020 in the rearview.

Seriously!

click to enlarge Area stages remain dark heading into 2021. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Area stages remain dark heading into 2021.

Just take a look at our local literary scene. Not only did Jess Walter's latest novel, Spokane-set The Cold Millions, land on several year-end "best books" lists, but Leyna Krow saw one of her short stories picked up to be made into a movie by Hollywood heavyweights Jordan Peele and Issa Rae. Emma Noyes' fun-for-all-ages book Baby Speaks Salish was published in September, and Cassandra Tate's Unsettled Ground arrived in the fall, offering a revealing new look at the Whitman Massacre. Not only that, but the Spokane library system and Auntie's Bookstore found ways to ramp up author "visits" via Zoom that included pretty cool events almost every week, including stops by Mike Birbiglia and Roxane Gay, among others.

Local theater groups obviously struggled without their planned seasons to produce, but nearly all of them pivoted to some kind of online performances. The Spokane Civic Theatre showed old productions and produced new virtual shows, Stage Left hosted monologues from community talents, and the Inland Northwest Opera in Coeur d'Alene created "operagrams" that sent their talented performers out to sing socially distanced arias on demand. We had an operagram in my front yard over the summer, and it was amazing. And the Spokane Theater Arts Council didn't let the pandemic slow down its work to make Spokane stages more inclusive for actors of color and other historically underrepresented groups, meeting over Zoom with veterans in the fight for making life onstage look more like the community offstage.

The visual arts had it a little better than the performing arts, with museums and galleries able to open for much of the year, with restrictions in place. The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture had a banner year, truly, with hugely popular shows dedicated to artifacts from Pompeii, Pop Art and Mount St. Helens. Terrain had to cancel its namesake event and summer and winter markets, but managed to support local artists via its gallery and shifting focus on online showcases. And Spokane Arts offered massive support to visual artists (and everything from culinary artists to filmmakers to musicians), doling out some $645,000 in grants to individual artists, organizations, collectives and creative businesses to help them all navigate a brutal year. The region's visual artists also helped brighten our locked-down lives, whether through new murals and public art pieces in the community, or pieces inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement that dotted downtown Spokane after the George Floyd protests in early June.

The arts and culture scene is vital to our sense of community, and that's how we see sports in the Inlander as well. Our collective fandom leads to some of our best local events, and everything from Hoopfest to Bloomsday to the book-centric Get Lit! festival had to adapt to do events without filling the streets and salons of Spokane.

Some of the virtual events worked better than others, but it's safe to say all of us are itching to get together again, in person, to compare notes on a new art show, to have an author visit in the flesh, to laugh at a comedian as a group or to ring in the new year with Beethoven's Ninth and the Spokane Symphony, then hit the town.

Maybe when "normal" returns in 2021, we can appreciate all the more all the things we took for granted in 2019. As for 2020? As my Italian grandfather would say, maybe fuhgetaboutit!

The original print version of this article was headlined "Please, No Reruns"

Tags

Trending

The demise of the Grand Old Party and the rise of the Party of Trump is perhaps the most profound impact of the 2020 election
Bombshell After Bombshell: How 2020 changed everything
Cami Bradley, Marshall McLean and more local musicians look back at the trials and tribulations of 2020
The continuing quest to stop downtown Spokane's sidewalks from electrocuting dogs
Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of YEAR IN REVIEW

Our picks for the best films of 2020

By Nathan Weinbender

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

The region's restaurant industry was devastated by COVID-19, but there are still bright spots to celebrate

By Chey Scott

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition formed to help local restaurants.

Folk, funk and Fiona Apple: We run down our favorite albums, old and new, of 2020

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

Folk, funk and Fiona Apple: We run down our favorite albums, old and new, of 2020

Bombshell After Bombshell: How 2020 changed everything

By Inlander Staff

Kim Arrotta, co-owner of Northtown Auto Sales, was frustrated that a next-door business, a sex shop, remained open throughout the spring shutdown.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020

By Bill Frost

Ted Lasso was a feel-good hit in a feel-bad year.

My first time... watching The Bachelorette (and it's super queer, and Tayshia deserves an entire rose garden)

By Lauren Gilmore

Make no mistake, Tayshia definitely was in the driver's seat on this season's Bachelorette.

Quarantine Confessions, Part 2

By Chey Scott

Quarantine Confessions, Part 2

Broadway goes Hollywood, new music, kitty kindness and more

Broadway goes Hollywood, new music, kitty kindness and more
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Carpeta Gráfica: Cuentos, Mitos y Leyendas de América Latína y el Caribe

Carpeta Gráfica: Cuentos, Mitos y Leyendas de América Latína y el Caribe

Through Jan. 15, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 30- 6, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation