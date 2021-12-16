Three stellar specials to help you save money this holiday season

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Sativa Sisters' Wednesday deals are a must.

Money can get tight this time of year, and cannabis products aren't necessarily the most budget-friendly of items on your gift list. But fear not, because there are plenty of ways to score incredible deals on great products for everyone on your list, without coming across as a cheapskate.

Most dispensaries around town offer daily specials like a "Wax Wednesday" discount on concentrates or a "Munchie Monday" deal on edibles. Frankly, with a slight amount of planning you should never have to pay full price for cannabis again. While there are too many great deals available to list in this space, we found three that deliver incredible bang for your buck this holiday season.

GREEN LIGHT POWER HOUR

Some of the best deals in town require customers to make their way into a specific shop on a specific day of the week. Wax Wednesday, with its alliterative name, is perhaps the most prolific example of this. What if you can't make Wednesday work, though? Are you out of luck when it comes to scoring an incredible deal?

Thanks to Green Light on Trent, the answer is no. From 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, everything in store is 20 percent off. No need to remember what that day's specific special is, because for that hour four days a week, everything's on sale. Forget making two trips a week to get cheap munchies on Monday and discounted wax on Wednesday. You can pick them both up on Tuesday if you want. The week is your oyster. Green Light • 10309 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

GEAR UP AT SATIVA SISTERS

Sharing the gift of cannabis with friends and family can be a wonderful experience. Eventually though, the edibles wear off or the flower runs out and as great of a gift as it may have been, it's gone. If you're looking for a gift that will stand the test of time, consider the gift not of something to smoke, but rather to smoke out of.

Every Wednesday, Sativa Sisters offers 20 percent off all paraphernalia in stock. That covers everything from rolling papers and hemp wick lighters to pens, pipes, and bongs, and all the accessories in between. Sativa Sisters • 10525 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

TOP SHELF ON THE MIDDLE SHELF

Every Thursday, Spokane Green Leaf takes the most premium of products, those normally smoked only by the upper-crust of cannabis consumers, and prices them for the masses. The so-called Top Shelf Thursday deal sees Spokane's oldest cannabis dispensary mark 20 percent off a large selection of their most expensive and high-quality flower offerings.

No decent person would complain if you showed up to the holiday party offering a bottle of cheap champagne, but on the other hand, no one would ever forget the time you rolled up with a 1996 Dom Perignon Rose Gold Methuselah — one of the top results in a quick Google search for "most expensive champagne." The same can be said about anything, and cannabis falls within that broad category. Thanks to Top Shelf Thursday, you can treat yourself and your friends to a taste of luxury without breaking the bank. Spokane Green Leaf • 9107 N. Country Homes Blvd. #13 ♦