Throw down at the Black Lives Matter mural pop-up vaccine party Saturday

By

Party at the Black Lives Matter mural Saturday, and get a vaccine while you dance! - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Party at the Black Lives Matter mural Saturday, and get a vaccine while you dance!

The folks at Terrain, the Carl Maxey Center and the Black Lens newspaper are teaming up for a vaccination party, and you know there ain't no party like a vaccination party!

Actually, that's kind of true given that the more people we can get vaxxed up, the faster we can return to normal kinds of partying, the sloppy, huggy, up-close kind of partying. It's been so long!

These fine organizations are bringing people together Saturday at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane for an event that's a celebration of cool things, so even if you're already vaxxed (good for you, thoughtful person!), you'll want to wander down for some cool tunes and good vibes in the late afternoon/early evening.


"Our goal is to throw an event where people can choose to get vaccinated if they want, but they can also just come down, listen to music, make some art, eat some food, and hear from amazing organizations," says Ginger Ewing, Terrain's executive director.

This pop-up vax clinic and party is an extension of a campaign the Black Lens and Terrain have been working on for months called Create Health, which Ewing says was put together "not only to highlight the disproportionate impact COVID was having on Black Americans and other communities of color, but to provide information and resources to keep these communities healthy and safe throughout the pandemic."

In the past few months, everything from public art displays to columns and poetry and comics published in the Black Lens have been part of the Create Health programming. It's only natural to sponsor a vaccine clinic geared toward the Black community as part of the effort, Ewing adds.

"When looking at issues of vaccine equity, having the opportunity to have your questions answered by organizations and community leaders you trust, and in spaces you feel safe and welcomed at is super important," Ewing says. "So when we had the opportunity to put this event together, we jumped at the chance."


The live tunes Saturday come courtesy of Kung Fu Vinyl, The Dreaded Warrior, T.S. The Solution and DJ Rosethrow, and there will be free grub from Feast World Kitchen (while supplies last) and some cool free goodies (also while supplies last)  and some activities led by artists who contributed to that awesome Black Lives Matter mural, including Emma Noyes, Shantell Jackson and Carl Richardson. 

The event that runs from 4 pm to 8 pm, and you can find that mural at 244 W. Main. And if you want to schedule a time slot to get that sweet, sweet vaccine, go here and sign up!

