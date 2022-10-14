Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28

While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
So that's why when Gonzaga and Kentucky announced the two schools would start a six-year series, I wasn't overly upset about the fact that the series would begin this season with a date at Spokane Arena, not McCarthey. Sure, Gonzaga has a better chance of winning the game in the more hostile confines of the Kennel, but the game taking place in the Arena means that local GU fans actually might be able to see their squad play live. What a novel concept!
With that in mind, here's the ticket info for the Nov. 20 matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky at Spokane Arena.
Tickets for the general public go on sale in a couple weeks on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 am via TicketsWest. Seats start at $65. For more information, visit the game's event page on spokanearena.com.
If you're willing to lay down more money for early access to tickets, you could sign up for a membership to Zags Athletic Giving, the donor group that costs $250-$500 and gives people access to purchase extra Gonzaga tickets on rare occasions when they become available (mostly Christmas break games). There will be a presale on tickets for ZAG members starting Oct. 19.