Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28

Spokanites have a chance to see two of college basketball's best hit the hardwood

By

click to enlarge Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28
Erick Doxey photo
You might actually have a chance to see Drew Timme play live when Kentucky comes to Spokane Arena.
Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person.

While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)

So that's why when Gonzaga and Kentucky announced the two schools would start a six-year series, I wasn't overly upset about the fact that the series would begin this season with a date at Spokane Arena, not McCarthey. Sure, Gonzaga has a better chance of winning the game in the more hostile confines of the Kennel, but the game taking place in the Arena means that local GU fans actually might be able to see their squad play live. What a novel concept!


With that in mind, here's the ticket info for the Nov. 20 matchup between Gonzaga and Kentucky at Spokane Arena.

Tickets for the general public go on sale in a couple weeks on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 am via TicketsWest. Seats start at $65. For more information, visit the game's event page on spokanearena.com.

If you're willing to lay down more money for early access to tickets, you could sign up for a membership to Zags Athletic Giving,  the donor group that costs $250-$500 and gives people access to purchase extra Gonzaga tickets on rare occasions when they become available (mostly Christmas break games). There will be a presale on tickets for ZAG members starting Oct. 19.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of Gonzaga Basketball

Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton are coming back to Gonzaga

By Seth Sommerfeld

Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton are coming back to Gonzaga

Drew Timme and the real problem with the transfer portal

By Seth Sommerfeld

Drew Timme and the real problem with the transfer portal

The bittersweet end of the Chet Holmgren era at Gonzaga

By Seth Sommerfeld

The bittersweet end of the Chet Holmgren era at Gonzaga

Battle in Seattle highlights Gonzaga's three-point shooting issues

By Seth Sommerfeld

Battle in Seattle highlights Gonzaga's three-point shooting issues
More »

Latest in Sports

The Seattle Mariners flip the script over Wild Card weekend

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners flip the script over Wild Card weekend

Women's soccer is coming to Spokane

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Women's soccer is coming to Spokane

Gonzaga and Kentucky commit to a six-year men's basketball series

By Seth Sommerfeld

Gonzaga and Kentucky commit to a six-year men's basketball series

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Seattle Mariners Enter Playoff Panic Mode
More »
More Sports »
All Culture »

Things To Do

New to You

New to You @ Jundt Art Museum

Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Jan. 7

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 13-19, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation