To Go Box: A local cider collab, No-Li's holiday help, North Idaho dining updates

Liberty Lake’s Trailbreaker Cider champions the use of Washington apples to create its fresh-pressed juice and a variety of hard ciders, but one of its latest releases hits much closer to home. The new apple spice cider ($8/pint) uses apples donated by Spokane Edible Tree Project, a nonprofit working with residential and commercial growers to glean and redistribute surplus fruit through social services programs like Catholic Charities’ Food for All.
Each purchase of Trailbreaker’s apple spice cider also puts $1 back into the Edible Tree Project’s Glean for Good initiative. Although the nonprofit has worked with breweries, including Spokane-based Bellwether Brewing Co., this is the first time it's connected with a cidery, says gleaning coordinator Annie Eberhardt. She also notes that apples are the project’s biggest haul. Out of the nearly 30,000 pounds of vegetables and fruit gleaned this year — apples, cherries, peaches, pears, berries, plums — more than 18,000 pounds of that was apples, mostly from Green Bluff growers. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)
The always philanthropic No-Li Brewhouse recently kicked off its annual December fundraiser, ongoing through Dec. 25. In past years, the fundraiser lasted for 12 days, but thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, this year’s campaign grew to 25 days. Earlier this fall, No-Li offered case specials on its beer, hard seltzers and canned cocktails, setting aside proceeds to fund its 25 Days of Christmas.
The holiday campaign aims to celebrate and support 25 regional charitable organizations “that bring love and goodness to our communities,” the brewery says in a release. Each day of the campaign, the brewery is donating $1,000 to a different local nonprofit. That long list of beneficiaries includes nonprofits that feed and house the homeless, support local youth, veterans, minorities, the arts and many other groups, from Spokane Fantasy Flight to Terrain; Spokane Pride to Vanessa Behan. For a complete list of all the nonprofits No-Li is giving to this year, head to nolibrewhouse.com/25days. (CHEY SCOTT)
What does it take to want to start all over? For Raci Erdem, chef-owner of the Oval Office in Post Falls, it was the realization that the eatery adjacent to his other Idaho restaurant, the White House Grill, needed more than a minor upgrade.
Although a sign noting the Oval Office is closed for remodel remains, the real scoop is that Erdem plans to raze the building, keep the patio and build back better. Look for a new Oval Office in fall 2022, “with all the same everything only bigger,” says Erdem, who also owns Liberty Lake’s Pentagon restaurant, which recently reopened for lunch. Erdem hopes to double seating capacity and increase kitchen space at the Oval Office, with plenty of room for a special feature in the form of a cozy little spot serving tequila and tacos. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)
The Stupid Cow Cafe’s logo is the head of a black-and-white Holstein bull, its huge pink tongue extending into its own nose. Hilarious! And accurate, for those who’ve spent time amongst bovine. Stupid Cow owner Vanessa Parvey recently added a second cafe in Idaho.
In addition to the original cafe in Spokane Valley, Parvey opened a new watering hole by the same name in Hayden this summer. They’re similar in hours, pricing and menu offering, with different Facebook business pages. Specialties for this breakfast-and-lunch joint include “udderly amazing” chicken-fried steak breakfast ($16.50), barbecue chicken “Cowsadillas” ($9.25), wings ($14.25), and the unlikely pairing of two classic tastes via the peanut-butter-and-jelly burger ($15.75). The cafe also serves a modest beer and wine menu. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)
