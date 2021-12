To Go Box: A local cider collab, No-Li's holiday help, North Idaho dining updates

(CARRIE SCOZZARO)



The always philanthropic No-Li Brewhouse recently kicked off its annual December fundraiser, ongoing through Dec. 25. In past years, the fundraiser lasted for 12 days, but thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, this year’s campaign grew to 25 days. Earlier this fall, No-Li offered case specials on its beer, hard seltzers and canned cocktails, setting aside proceeds to fund its 25 Days of Christmas.



For a complete list of all the nonprofits No-Li is giving to this year, head to nolibrewhouse.com/25days . (CHEY SCOTT)

Liberty Lake’s Trailbreaker Cider champions the use of Washington apples to create its fresh-pressed juice and a variety of hard ciders, but one of its latest releases hits much closer to home. The new apple spice cider ($8/pint) uses apples donated by Spokane Edible Tree Project , a nonprofit working with residential and commercial growers to glean and redistribute surplus fruit through social services programs like Catholic Charities’ Food for All.Each purchase of Trailbreaker’s apple spice cider also puts $1 back into the Edible Tree Project’s Glean for Good initiative. Although the nonprofit has worked with breweries, including Spokane-based Bellwether Brewing Co., this is the first time it's connected with a cidery, says gleaning coordinator Annie Eberhardt. She also notes that apples are the project’s biggest haul. Out of the nearly 30,000 pounds of vegetables and fruit gleaned this year — apples, cherries, peaches, pears, berries, plums — more than 18,000 pounds of that was apples, mostly from Green Bluff growers.