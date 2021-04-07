To Go Box: Brick West's new menu, Chad White's spice blends, No-Li's latest fundraiser

By

Brick West debuts new spring menu

Patio season is upon us, and to celebrate a return to safe, outdoor dining, Brick West Brewing Co. in west downtown has launched a new spring food menu.

Snacks to share include nachos and a hummus plate, plus there’s a couple options for the kiddos. One highlight of the new menu: several new sausages from local Sonnenberg’s Market, including Italian, Andouille and smoked bratwurst. There also are a couple of cold sandwiches to round things out; all handhelds come with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips, a cup of soup or salad.

Brick West is gearing up for a summer of outdoor events on its expansive patio adjacent to a large public plaza, ranging from live music and outdoor yoga to pet adoption showcases.


Chad White creates custom spice blends for Spiceology

Award-winning Spokane chef Chad White has teamed up with Spokane-based Spiceology to launch a series of spice blends inspired by the Pacific Northwest, and White’s own barbecue secrets as showcased on his menu at TT’s Brewery & Barbecue in Spokane Valley.

First up is the Brisket Bomb, a blend of black pepper, salt and Roast House Coffee’s F-Bomb, offering notes of dark cherry and dry cacao. Then there’s the Flavor Hog, a sweet and spicy pork rub blend with salt, cane sugar, paprika, molasses granules, ancho and habañero chilis, garlic, onion and citric acid. Third in the lineup is the Hot Bird, a spicy poultry seasoning with sugar, salt, paprika, chili peppers, garlic and onion. Buy them in single jars ($10-$23) or as a trio ($24/$64) from Spiceology’s website.

No-Li Brewhouse continues major community donation campaign

Well known for its ongoing philanthropic efforts, No-Li Brewhouse is now on a mission to match up to $40,000 in community donations toward its Stay Strong Together Community Fundraiser until a threshold of $80,000 is reached.

This latest community partnership aims to support children in foster care, experiencing homelessness or living in low-income families who are “surviving on the fringes,” according to a recent press release. Beneficiaries of the donations include Teen and Kid Closer, St. Margaret’s Children & Family Shelter, Embrace Washington and Big Table Spokane.


So far, the brewery has raised more than $20,000 via a combination of community contributions matched by No-Li’s sales profits. Donations can be made online here, in person at the pub or via mail.

