To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

FOOD FOR UKRAINE
We shared earlier this week about efforts from Cedar Coffee’s Ukrainian owner, Igor Anisimov, to donate all the shop's sales from this Saturday, March 5, to help with relief efforts after Ukraine was invaded by Russia last week.

Based on the buzz that post created, locals are eager to show their support via events of this nature, so here are a few other opportunities we’ve seen.

Malvagio’s Restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, whose owner Svitlana Petersen is also Ukraine-born, is raising funds by donating all sales from its traditional, Ukrainian borscht soup ($10), plus 10 percent from any other order placed through this week.


Similarly, Lucky Lady Bread Co. in Spokane is donating 100 percent of the proceeds of loaves of its Cottage Bread sold during its next pop-up event on Sunday, March 6.

A fundraiser bake sale for Ukraine on Wednesday completely sold out after Lucky Lady's owner Stacie Kearney announced she planned to donate all proceeds to the international nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is feeding Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. In total, that event raised $700, she reports.

DRINK UP FOR THE KIDDOS
Want the chance to win two tickets to Carlos Santana’s April concert in Spokane while drinking wine and helping public education? It’s all included at the 25th annual Wine, Stein & Dine on Saturday March 5, from 7-10 pm, at the Greyhound Park and Events Center.

The three-hour shindig benefits the Post Falls Education Foundation, supporting the Post Falls School District. Tickets are $45 per person and include a complimentary wine glass or beer stein, plus food and beverages from more than 85 wineries, microbreweries and restaurants. You must be 21 or older to attend. Visit pfefwsd.org for ticket information.
click to enlarge Cochinito's Bol of Sol is back for a second year to support Second Harvest. - COURTESY
Courtesy
Cochinito's Bol of Sol is back for a second year to support Second Harvest.
HEARTWARMING EVENT
The sun has been showing its face a lot more these days which must mean it’s nearly spring. Yay! Share that warmth at Cochinito Taqueria’s second annual Bowl of Sol event on Sunday, March 13, from noon-4 pm, at the restaurant in downtown Spokane (10 N. Post St.).


Cochinito’s staff is partnering with Fred Schumaker of Schumaker’s Pottery and the Spokane Potters’ Guild to fill 120 hand-made bowls with posole, a hearty Mexican stew, to benefit Second Harvest.

For $25, you get a one-of-a-kind bowl and a serving of Cochinito’s posole: either rojo with pork, hominy and red chiles, or the restaurant’s vegetarian posole verde. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged, says Cochinito co-owner and chef Travis Dickinson, who says this event sold out back in 2020. Call 509-474-9618 to place your order.

BARTENDERS BE BALLIN’
A North Idaho nonprofit, Help Every Little Paw, is getting a hand from the region’s food and beverage industry on Saturday, March 12, from 5-9 pm, when the ninth annual Bartender’s Ball returns to the Coeur d’Alene Resort Plaza Shops (210 Sherman Ave.).

The event pits expert mixmasters and chefs against each other in a friendly competition to see who the judges decide is the bell of the ball. Participants also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite bartender, as well as sample lots of food and drink.

Bartending competitors include staff from Capone’s Pub & Grill, Crafted Tap House + Kitchen, Crickets Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Honey Eatery & Social Club, Old School Liquor Bar, Rusty’s Sports Bar, Sawmill Grille & Spirits, Seasons of Coeur d’Alene Fresh Grill & Bar, Silver Corner Bar, Terraza Waterfront Café, The Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar.

Belle’s Brunch House, Thai Bamboo, and W.T. Fowlmouth are competing in the food competition, while 315 Cuisine, Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, and Westwood Brewing Co. are sending representatives to compete in both the bartending and food competition.


Tickets are $50 in advance ($55 at the door). Bring up to 10 pounds of pet food and get yourself up to 10 raffle tickets to enter drawings for many prizes. The event also features live music and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event assist Help Every Little Paw with rescuing neglected or abandoned animals, providing medical care, spaying/neutering, socialization, rehabilitation and securing pet food for animals in need. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

To Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

