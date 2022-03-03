To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

The sun has been showing its face a lot more these days which must mean it’s nearly spring. Yay! Share that warmth at Cochinito Taqueria’s second annual Bowl of Sol event on Sunday, March 13, from noon-4 pm, at the restaurant in downtown Spokane (10 N. Post St.).Cochinito’s staff is partnering with Fred Schumaker of Schumaker’s Pottery and the Spokane Potters’ Guild to fill 120 hand-made bowls with posole, a hearty Mexican stew, to benefit Second Harvest.For $25, you get a one-of-a-kind bowl and a serving of Cochinito’s posole: either rojo with pork, hominy and red chiles, or the restaurant’s vegetarian posole verde. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged, says Cochinito co-owner and chef Travis Dickinson, who says this event sold out back in 2020. Call 509-474-9618 to place your order.