To Go Box: Hidden Mother Brewing says goodbye; plus, pizza place progress

Although no reason for its closure was provided, owner Mike DeTar shared a heartfelt thank you to the community, writing: “To our community: thank you so much for your continued support! It has been such a joy to serve and work alongside so many awesome people and we definitely would not have made it this far without you.”
The brewery's last day open is Saturday, Feb. 5, and all pints, growler fills and crowlers are on sale for $1.
PIZZA PLUS
The Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizza was reason a’plenty to seek out Malvagio’s, which had been a mobile operation only until the start of 2022. In January, owners Matt and Svetlana Petersen celebrated Malvagio’s first brick-and-mortar location (4055 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene), located across from Kootenai County Fairgrounds in the space formerly occupied by Santorini’s Greek Cuisine.
The new space allows for an expanded menu, including a kids’ menu and more pizzas, as well as appetizers, salads and entrees. Try one of the 10-inch pizzas like the Buddha pie with spinach and caramelized onions ($15), or the Loaded Fun-gi with sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms sautéed in white wine ($16).
In addition to pizza, Malvagio’s now has appetizers like house-made meatballs ($12), an orzo and arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette ($12), and piping hot pasta dishes like pappardelle with creamy lemon sauce, spinach, cherry tomatoes and sautéed mushrooms ($15). Find more at malvagios.com.
In February 2019, fire ripped through The Hound, a popular downtown Sandpoint pizza place with a sister location called Powder Hound Pizza in Schweitzer Mountain’s village.
Initially, business owners Jeannie and Ben Higgs hoped to rebuild The Hound in its original Bridge Street spot but were unable to. Instead, they found a new home for the eatery in a former bank building nearby and set about remodeling it.
In October 2021 the Higgs reopened the pizza business at 201 E. Superior Street, rechristening it Powder Hound Pizza to match the Schweitzer location.
The downtown location combines rustic elements like wood slats on the ceiling and vintage Ross Hall photos of Sandpoint life. Gray walls, exposed ductwork and an open seating plan add a contemporary vibe.
Of course the pizza is the main attraction. Choose from standard 10-, 12- or 16-inch pies like the margharita ($15-$21.50), or customize your pizza with assorted toppings ($13-$18.50). Specialty pies include Thor’s Hammer, with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, traditional and Canadian bacon and Italian sausage, as well as the Husky Hawaiian with barbecue sauce, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, fire-braised pork and chicken, bacon, yellow onion, jalapeño and pineapple ($17-$26). The menu includes salads like the spicy Thai with chicken and peanuts ($11.5) and other snackables, like chicken wings ($10-$15).
Also look for daily specials on pizzas, wings and soups, cold beer on tap and big screen televisions to catch all the local sports action. Visit powderhoundpizza.com for information on both locations.