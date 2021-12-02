To Go Box: Little Noodle returns, meet Ambrosia's new chef + more

After its debut last fall in the Garland District, followed by a hiatus through most of summer, Little Noodle is back — for good this time.
The pho, ramen and Asian-fusion eatery tucked off the corner of Garland Ave. and Wall St. reopened in its original home (713 W. Garland) in early November, serving up steamy, slurp-worthy bowls of delicious broth, noodles, meat and more.
Owned by chef Kadra Evans and her brother-in-law Ryan Stretch, Little Noodle had a test-run of sorts from last October until spring of this year while it took over during the off-season for the now-closed Honey Pig BBQ. When the barbecue's owner decided to close shop for good, Little Noodle had the opportunity to return to its former digs, and without the upheaval of a winter-only operating timeline. Visit for dine-in or takeout Tue-Thu noon-8 pm, Fri-Sat noon-9 pm or Sun noon-6 pm. (CHEY SCOTT)
AMBROSIA’S NEW CHEF
Recently featured in the Inlander’s fall Dining Out issue, Ambrosia Bistro and Wine Bar in Spokane Valley (9211 E. Montgomery Ave.) was, at the time, between executive chefs. That role has since been filled, as the longtime restaurant, opened in 2006 by Scott and Kara Cook, recently brought on executive chef Larry Phelps, whose local resume includes Hay J’s Bistro, the Black Diamond and the District Bar.
“I am passionate about using local, seasonal ingredients and a combination of new and traditional cooking techniques to present my food,” Phelps says in an announcement from the restaurant. “My vision is to take Ambrosia’s classic menu and give it a modern twist.” (CHEY SCOTT)
FEAST IN PERSON
Nonprofit Feast World Kitchen recently launched dine-in service — although you can still pre-order to take a meal home — at its downtown Spokane kitchen.
Feast collaborates with immigrants and former refugees to help them share their culture and cuisine, and to learn and develop restaurant business plans by offering a continuously-evolving slate of world cuisine. As the number of chefs and types of food have expanded in recent years, so did service — first with take-out only dinner, and then lunch, currently offered Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, from 11 am to 2 pm. Next, Feast went from pre-orders only to a walk-up ordering window. Outdoor dining started this summer. And now, dine-in service is here after renovations to the dining room were completed. Like a real restaurant, only Feast is so, so much more. Visit feastworldkitchen.org for details. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)
PIZZA BY THE GREEN
Embers by the Lake, which owners Rob and Allison Burnett took over in 2018 at Hauser Lake, Idaho, and Embers by the Green, which the couple opened this summer at Post Falls’ the Highlands Golf Course, have much in common: The menu, a decent beer and wine selection, plus a festive dining experience.
Although each location offers different settings — the lake versus nearby golf course greens — both make for amazing sunset views. Embers by the Green has a nice “date night” vibe, says Rob Burnett. Embers is located where the now-shuttered French eatery Fleur de Sel once was. The Burnetts added a bright red wall and opened up the dining room to accommodate their massive pizza oven, which cooks up faves like the Notorious P.I.G. with sausage, bacon and prosciutto, or deep dish Yo Adrian with meatballs and pickled peppers (both pies are $20). The couple also incorporated colorful, whimsical artwork by local artist Christina Hull into the space. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)