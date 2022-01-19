To Go Box: Mangia Pizza in Coeur d'Alene expands, a new local tea shop opens and more

By

click to enlarge Mangia's skillet pasta meal is served at its new Coeur d'Alene restaurant. - CARRIE SCOZZARO
Carrie Scozzaro
Mangia's skillet pasta meal is served at its new Coeur d'Alene restaurant.
PIZZA PARTY
If Mangia Wood Fired Pizza sounds familiar, it’s because it’s connected to Mangia Catering Company, which has been around the Northwest in various forms for nearly 15 years. Mangia Wood Fired Pizza (2045 Tea Olive Lane, Coeur d’Alene) is a good place to be this winter, with a pizza oven as big as a bath tub and stoked with applewood from Wenatchee.

Look for 10-inch or 16-inch, scratch-made, wood-fired pizzas, like the ultra-popular pepperoni “blast” with four kinds of cheese and pepperoni, plus a garnish of even more pepperoni ($9.50/ $19). Want that gluten-free? No problem, just add $3. Also look for sizzling hot skillet pasta meals, sandwiches, salads, wings and small plates. Visit mangiapizzaco.com for details.

PLAY TO WIN
 A good meal can make you happy. Several good meals could make you even happier if you won a prize. That’s the idea behind a new restaurant promotion connecting three Stevens County communities: Colville, Kettle Falls and Chewelah. Colville Together created the promotion, running through Jan. 31, in collaboration with Chambers of Commerce from the participating communities and two local newspapers, The Independent and Statesman Examiner.


Participants may earn one stamp on a bingo card for every dine-in or carryout meal at participating restaurants. Complete a row, column or diagonal to earn a $60 gift certificate from such places as Farmhouse Sweets Café & Bakery in Colville, Little Gallea Restaurant in Kettle Falls, or Rusty Putter Bar and Grill in Chewelah. More at colvilletogether.org/restaurant-bingo.

TEA TIME
 Jessi Sobczuk grew up thinking everybody drank tea and ate scones from tiered trays. A fixture at Attic Secrets Teahouse in western Washington where her mother, Kelli Sobczuk, did the books, Jessi grew up around the business. Eventually she and her mother bought the place, tripling business and expanding their footprint, Jessi says. They’re hoping to have similar success with their new venture, Inland Café & Tea (4055 N. Government Way, #3, Coeur d’Alene), where Kelli has added baking to her long list of duties.

Try one of three adult high tea experiences, like the Empress ($28), or plan a kids’ play date with Buttercup Tea ($12). Included in high tea is an endless pot of tea and scratch-made food (depending on the experience you reserve), including soup, baked goods, tea sandwiches and salads. Inland Café’s a la carte menu features desserts, and hot and cold sandwiches, as well as varied tea drinks, coffee, beer and wine. Its owners’ passion is service.

“We want the restaurant to be a place of community, where friends and family can get together,” Sobczuk says. Visit inlandcafeandtea.com for details. 

To Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

