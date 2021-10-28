To Go Box: Pizza highlights, Coeur d'Alene's new ramen spot, Spirit Lake restaurant update

To Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene.

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro photo A pizza with butternut squash, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pickled onion and chimichurri from new Roots Wood Fire in Coeur d'Alene. TAPPING INTO A NEW PIZZA PLACE



Argue all you want about whether or not it’s blasphemous to put fruit on pizza. Then try(1500 Northwest Blvd., Coeur d'Alene), where the addition of a few pomegranates on a pizza ($13-$22) with butternut squash, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pickled onion and chimichurri was just the right amount of crunchy sweetness. Blueberries and goat cheese? Yes, as well as honey and sumac, a citrusy red spice typically found in Middle Eastern cooking, on another wood-fired pie at Roots, which opened in October. Look for eight artfully crafted pizzas, an assortment of salads and rotating soup specials at this promising new lunch-and-dinner joint in Coeur d’Alene. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)