To-Go Box: Spokane welcomes new Ukrainian café and bakery; two local companies celebrate milestones

click to enlarge Cabbage rolls, borscht soup, bread and Ukrainian soda makes a meal at Vkusniashka Euro café. - CARRIE SCOZZARO
Carrie Scozzaro
Cabbage rolls, borscht soup, bread and Ukrainian soda makes a meal at Vkusniashka Euro café.
We’re fortunate to have so many Slavic bakeries and retail spots in Spokane, which has probably only served to whet our appetites for more savory options. Find both at VKUSNIASHKA EURO, at 4902 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The name translates to “yummy,” according to owner Larisa Nazar, whose baked goods include traditional Slavic treats like dense brown bread and honey cake.

“I did attend a college for three years specifically for baking and cake decorations,” says Nazar, who moved to the United States in 1995 while pregnant with her first daughter.


It has always been her dream to have her own bakery and cafe, Nazar says. She adds that she and her customers both really like her meringue cake and Praga (Prague) cake, which features chocolate sponge and buttercream.

But if it’s the savory you’re after, this is the place for priced-by-the-pound dishes like cabbage rolls ($15), goulash ($15), crepes ($12-$12.50) and melt-in-your-mouth dumplings called pelmeni ($12).

The bakery doesn’t have a website, but customers can call Nazar at 509-270-5885 or follow her on Instagram: @larisa.nazar_vkysnyashka.

Meanwhile, customers no longer have to drive up to Chattaroy to get a sugar fix at BAKE MY DAY (34911 N. Newport Hwy.). The bakery’s new Spokane Valley location (18123 E. Appleway Ave.) opened recently inside the Greenacres Shopping Center. Look for the white windmill building to get all the cookies, scones, muffins, bread and legendary caramel pecan cinnamon rolls you’re craving. Online ordering is also available. Follow the bakery at facebook.com/bakemydayspokanevalley.


CELEBRATIONS

When you’ve been in business as long as Spokane’s PETE'S PIZZA (821 E. Sharp Ave. and 2328 W. Northwest Blvd.), you’re liable to forget a few things… like the month you actually started the business 50 years ago.

So Pete’s arbitrarily celebrates its 50th anniversary in July, according to the restaurant’s social media manager. That’s five decades of family-owned calzones ($11.50/small, $14/large) like Pete’s Favorite with ricotta and meatballs or the Romani with artichokes, roasted red pepper and feta cheese. Spokane’s “calzone king” also does daily specials like a 15 percent discount on two or more calzones every Sunday. Pete’s also serves assorted pizzas, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Visit petesspokane.com.

Food & Wine magazine recently named Spokane’s own SPICEOLOGY as one of its “9 Best Barbecue Spices and Rubs for Mastering Smoked Meat and More,” which is perfect timing for all the barbecue fans out there. Visit spiceology.com.

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene.

