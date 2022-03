To Go Box: Victory Burger opens, Up North Distillery lands multiple awards, No-Li's getting a new beer hall, plus lots more food news!

As of this week, the Ethan Stowell Restaurants-operated eatery inside the Wonder Building has a new name and concept. The former home of Bosco Pasta & Panini is nowDescribed as serving “chef-driven prime beef burgers,” the casual, walk-up spot is a spinoff of the Seattle-based restaurant group’s the Victor Tavern. The company also operatesin downtown Spokane, which opened in mid-2021.“The namesake Victory Burger has been such a crowd favorite that we decided to build an entire casual counter service concept around this upscale take on a fast food burger,” says a press release announcing the change.“We wanted to take everything that was great about a casual quick-service hamburger but then create it in a chef’s kitchen utilizing high quality Northwest ingredients. The service style and variety of beverage options including cocktails, beer and wine will be familiar to anyone that has joined us at Bosco over the last year, but we believe that this new family-friendly menu is going to be a big hit with families, event goers or any of our neighbors who love a great burger in a fun and lively atmosphere.”Burgers at Victory range from $10 to $16 each, and include creations like the Base Model ($10, American cheese and Victory sauce), the Bulldog ($14, mushrooms, bacon, Swiss, dijonnaise) and the Veg Head ($12, Beyond patty, aged cheddar, pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, guacamole).All burgers are served on sourdough buns and with a side of dill pickle fries, and options to swap in a salad for fries ($1), a vegan Beyond patty ($2), or to add bacon ($2).Victory Burger also has a kids menu ($7-$9), house-made ice cream sandwiches ($8) for dessert and sides of salads or fries ($5-$8) that can be ordered separately.“We've loved making a home in Spokane and the Wonder Building and we've come to embrace how fully sports-driven this location is,” says chef-owner Ethan Stowell. “So, we’re excited to launch this new concept, aimed fully at celebrating hometown sporting teams and fans.”See Victory Burger's complete menu and current hours online