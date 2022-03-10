To Go Box: Victory Burger opens, Up North Distillery lands multiple awards, No-Li's getting a new beer hall, plus lots more food news!

By and

click to enlarge Bosco Pasta & Panini inside the Wonder Building is now Victory Burger. - COURTESY ETHAN STOWELL RESTAURANTS
Courtesy Ethan Stowell Restaurants
Bosco Pasta & Panini inside the Wonder Building is now Victory Burger.
FROM PASTA TO PATTIES
As of this week, the Ethan Stowell Restaurants-operated eatery inside the Wonder Building has a new name and concept. The former home of Bosco Pasta & Panini is now Victory Burger.

Described as serving “chef-driven prime beef burgers,” the casual, walk-up spot is a spinoff of the Seattle-based restaurant group’s the Victor Tavern. The company also operates Tavolàta in downtown Spokane, which opened in mid-2021.

“The namesake Victory Burger has been such a crowd favorite that we decided to build an entire casual counter service concept around this upscale take on a fast food burger,” says a press release announcing the change.


“We wanted to take everything that was great about a casual quick-service hamburger but then create it in a chef’s kitchen utilizing high quality Northwest ingredients. The service style and variety of beverage options including cocktails, beer and wine will be familiar to anyone that has joined us at Bosco over the last year, but we believe that this new family-friendly menu is going to be a big hit with families, event goers or any of our neighbors who love a great burger in a fun and lively atmosphere.”

Burgers at Victory range from $10 to $16 each, and include creations like the Base Model ($10, American cheese and Victory sauce), the Bulldog ($14, mushrooms, bacon, Swiss, dijonnaise) and the Veg Head ($12, Beyond patty, aged cheddar, pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, guacamole).

All burgers are served on sourdough buns and with a side of dill pickle fries, and options to swap in a salad for fries ($1), a vegan Beyond patty ($2), or to add bacon ($2).

Victory Burger also has a kids menu ($7-$9), house-made ice cream sandwiches ($8) for dessert and sides of salads or fries ($5-$8) that can be ordered separately.


“We've loved making a home in Spokane and the Wonder Building and we've come to embrace how fully sports-driven this location is,” says chef-owner Ethan Stowell. “So, we’re excited to launch this new concept, aimed fully at celebrating hometown sporting teams and fans.”

See Victory Burger's complete menu and current hours online.

HELLA GOOD
Spokane-based Spiceology has teamed up with Hell’s Kitchen, the reality-based competition cooking show starring frequently foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsey.

The collaboration has yielded five spice blends, such as the Where’s the Lamb Sauce? — a "herbaceous blend filled with mint, tarragon, chives, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and parsley, and finished with sweet balsamic powder and molasses" — and Sir Wellington (mustard, mushroom shallot, horseradish, Worcestershire, rosemary and thyme) in individual ($10) and bulk ($26) quantities.

The company, founded in 2013, is known for its innovative, chef-based projects and unique spice blends. Find out more at spiceology.com/collaborations/hells-kitchen.

CHEF CENTRAL
The pandemic shutdown and other factors have continued to impact how we eat, prompting a group of Spokane entrepreneurs to launch BooKoo Chef.


The project includes a website and app-based platform that “pairs private chefs directly with consumers to create one-of-a-kind in-home dining experience,” according to the company’s press materials.

The startup includes Matt Goodwin of the Goodwin Group restaurants and Spiceology’s Justin O’Neill, as well as Scanned Media’s Chris Allred and Noah Botnick. 

A local website launch event at the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.) on Tuesday, March 15 includes a chef competition beginning at 6 pm. Local chefs are creating bite-sized dishes for a panel of five guest judges, including former Gonzaga Bulldog and NBA player Robert Sacre. Visit bookoochef.com for more event info and a detailed launch schedule.

Trending



BEER HERE
No-Li Brewhouse Bier Hall (1003 E. Trent Ave.) is in the works? No kidding! Renovations are ongoing at No-Li for a European-style beer hall, which in German would be bier halle.

The 4,200-square foot space (formerly used by Dry Fly Distilling before it moved downtown) adjoins the existing pub and features enough tap handles to accommodate No-Li's beer, as well as regional guest taps. It’s expected to be operational by May, becoming one more thing to love about this born-and-raised Spokane brewery. Check nolibrewhouse.com and No-Li's social media channels for updates.

IRISH BLESSINGS
O’Doherty’s is a well-known name to area diners with its two locations: O’Doherty’s Irish Grille in downtown Spokane (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) owned by Tim O’Doherty, and O’Doherty’s Irish Pub & BBQ in Spokane Valley (11723 E. Sprague Ave.), formerly owned by Terry Best.

After years of visiting both spots, Todd McCracken bought the Spokane Valley location in March 2020. His fond memories and reverence for the O’Doherty’s tradition gave him pause to change the name, however, until recently. Look for new signage and a very gradual transition from the O’Doherty’s namesake to McCracken’s Irish Pub. Stay tuned at odohertysirishpub.com for details.

click to enlarge The North Idaho distillery recently raked in the awards for its barrel-aged brandy, honey spirits, whiskey and more. - COURTESY UP NORTH DISTILLERY
Courtesy Up North Distillery
The North Idaho distillery recently raked in the awards for its barrel-aged brandy, honey spirits, whiskey and more.
WINNING SPIRIT
Olympic athletes weren’t the only winners bringing home the shiny stuff this year. Idaho’s Up North Distillery (846 N. Boulder Ct., Post Falls) was awarded three medals by the American Distilling Institute for its nationwide competition: a bronze each for its three-year barrel-aged apple brandy and barrel reserve honey spirits, and a silver medal for its North Idaho single malt whiskey. But wait, there’s more.

This year, Sip Awards gave Up North a gold medal for its barrel reserve apple brandy, and the American Craft Spirits Association awarded the distillery a bronze medal for both its cask-strength honey spirits and North Idaho single malt whiskey.

Finally, Pro%f Awards laid a whopping six gold medals on Up North for its apple brandy, barrel aged apple brandy, honey spirits, barrel finished honey spirits, North Idaho pine liqueur, and North Idaho single malt whiskey. Talk about bringing home the gold!

Since opening in 2015, Up North has racked up an impressive array of accolades. Taste these award-winning spirits at Up North Distillery, as well as The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar (324 W. Lancaster Rd., Hayden), which is owned and operated by Up North Distillery. More at upnorthdistillery.com

MARKET UPDATE
For the past 35 years, much of the interior shelves, walls and ceiling tiles at Halletts Market & Cafe (14109 E. Sprague Ave.) have been green or purple. No longer.

At the tail end of 2021, staff spent nine days transforming the space to a more contemporary color scheme of black, white and gray, says Cindy Hallett, who opened the business with husband Tom in 1984. Halletts Market & Cafe came about when Tom and his brother, Joel Hallett, split their Halletts Chocolates business. (The Halletts Chocolates and Factory Store at 1419 E. Holyoke Ave. in northeast Spokane has been run by the Kane family since 2004).

Halletts Market & Cafe also retooled its glassed-in dining area, Cindy says.

In addition to selling a range of gift baskets, Halletts Market & Cafe offers local and regional dried goods, like Good to Know Honey out of Mica, Washington, and a modest wine and beer selection.

Halletts Market & Cafe does a brisk dine-in and takeout business with scratch-made sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, soups and desserts. Try the Russian Reuben ($9) or loaded, twice-baked potato ($7). Of course, Halletts Market also stocks plenty of Halletts Chocolate. More at halletts.com.

To Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

Tags

Speaking of...

Israeli decriminalization, Brittney Griner's Russia arrest and March Madness moves

By Will Maupin

Basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for alleged drug possession.

To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

After 29 years, Boo Radley's has been sold to a long-time employee

By Chey Scott

Boo Radley's owners Andy and Kris Dinnison are passing the torch to an employee.

Ukrainian-owned Cedar Coffee is donating all sales on March 5 to provide relief to Ukraine

By Chey Scott

Ukrainian-owned Cedar Coffee is donating all sales on March 5 to provide relief to Ukraine
More »

Latest in Food News

Two local beekeepers embark on a journey growing mushrooms as Far Land Fungi

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chelsea and Rob McFarland went from beekeeping to mushroom farming.

To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

To Go Box: Food-based fundraisers for Ukraine, local education, homeless animals

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: Durkin's, Clinkerdagger, Three Peaks Kitchen

By Inlander Staff

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: Durkin's, Clinkerdagger, Three Peaks Kitchen

Vieux Carré NOLA Kitchen's new executive chef reflects on cooking, his relationships with fellow local chefs and more

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chef Andrew Blakely
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

The Bartender's Ball

The Bartender's Ball @ Coeur d'Alene Resort Plaza Shops

Sat., March 12, 5-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Authors

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Associate Editor, overseeing and contributing to the paper's arts and culture sections, including food and events. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10-16, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation