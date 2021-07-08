Too many competing notions draw focus from the main character in Black Widow

By

film1-1-62ea6007218ea085.jpg

It has turned into something akin to a punchline every time a filmmaker or Disney+ show-runner associated with a Marvel Comics property tries to pitch its roots in a classic genre. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a political thriller! Thor is Shakespeare among the gods! Spider-Man: Homecoming is a John Hughes comedy! The intentions are good, I'm sure, to weave such influences into the story, but when it comes right down to it, the Marvel-ness of a Marvel story is going to dominate. You can't pour a drop of 30-year-old single-malt scotch into a bottle of Coke and pretend it's a high-end cocktail.

Black Widow is a bit stranger in this regard, in the sense that the movie arriving in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on Friday feels like an attempt to pour two radically different flavors into that fizzy Marvel formula. On the one hand, it's quite clearly aiming for the globe-trotting highs of a vintage James Bond thriller; on the other hand, it wants to delve into the dysfunctional family dynamics of a Chekhov play. And it's hard to envision a scenario in which those flavors could all work together while still allowing Black Widow herself a showcase.

Not surprisingly to anyone who saw Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) die in Avengers: Endgame, this is almost entirely a flashback story, set primarily in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War when Natasha was a fugitive from the government. A prologue to that main story shows her as a child in 1990s Ohio, an orphan being raised along with a younger "sister" by two Russian spies, Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz) to promote the illusion of a normal American family. More than 20 years later, Natasha and that adopted sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), are reunited in an attempt to finally destroy the Russian "Black Widow" training program that turned both of them into elite killers.

Black Widow takes off once Natasha and Yelena are working together, thanks largely to the brittle energy Pugh brings to her performance. She captures the jealousy of a younger sibling who's watched Natasha become a famous Avenger, and the anger at Natasha never once trying to find her, all while poking at the way Natasha always strikes the three-point "hero pose." It's even more entertaining when Harbour joins the family reunion as a doughy version of the Soviet-era super-soldier Red Guardian, slowly realizing he was much more concerned with trying to return to his (largely imagined) glory days than with protecting his girls from harm.

There's plenty of potential in watching Natasha and Yelena work through their abandonment issues while still trying to kick ass, except the ass-kicking part was always going to take center stage. Here, director Cate Shortland and the screenwriting team — with a story co-credited to WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer and screenplay by Agent Carter writer Eric Pearson — are clearly aiming for a vibe reminiscent of late-1970s Bond films, emphasized when we get a shot of Natasha watching Moonraker on television. From the title cards prominently emphasizing locations like "MOROCCO" and "BUDAPEST," to the pairing of a big villain (Ray Winstone) with a silent, nearly unstoppable henchman called the Taskmaster, to the car chases and free-fall-from-low-orbit set pieces, it all feels like something Roger Moore could have starred in. And there's some fun action along the way, even if it still feels like nobody involved in modern blockbuster filmmaking understands how to edit a hand-to-hand fight sequence anymore.

The awkwardness of Black Widow is that somewhere in all of that, we mostly lose the idea that this is a "stand-alone" Black Widow movie. No matter how many hints previous MCU movies dropped regarding Natasha's mysterious past, the character was always sort of an afterthought among her far-more-powerful male Avengers teammates. Johansson tries gamely to wrestle some emotion from the story arc here, yet she's still overshadowed by her co-stars, and doesn't get enough opportunity to play the dysfunctional family emotions before the James Bond stuff has to reassert itself. Black Widow ends up trying to throw too many things into a story that ultimately needs to serve the MCU "big picture," including setting up Pugh for appearances in other films and series. While all those flavors fight for attention, Natasha is just left to be a woman in a form-fitting bodysuit, striking that three-point hero pose. ♦

Trending

The government acknowledges UFOs after years of denial, but local UFOlogists aren't satisfied by the answers
Spokane-based vintage fashion expert Margaret Wilds publishes guidebook on sourcing, wearing and caring for timeless clothing
Inside the politicized fight over "critical race theory"
Twenty drag performers leave the Globe after disagreements over pay and working conditions
From Middle Eastern and Cuban cuisine to pizza and beer, the area's newest food trucks have it
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Woman Under the Influences"

Tags

Speaking of Review

Summer of Soul captures the kind of American event that still seems too easy to ignore

By Scott Renshaw

Sly Stone's performance is a bonus, but Summer of Soul shines as important American cultural history.

Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music

A Quiet Place Part II is the rare sequel that's as good as — if not better than — its predecessor

By Maryann Johanson

Emily Blunt keeps it to a dull roar in A Quiet Place Part II.

St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home

By Nathan Weinbender

Annie Clark, channeling Gena Rowlands.
More »

Latest in Film News

Summer of Soul captures the kind of American event that still seems too easy to ignore

By Scott Renshaw

Sly Stone's performance is a bonus, but Summer of Soul shines as important American cultural history.

The smartest thing the Fast and Furious franchise ever did was become gloriously stupid

By Daniel Walters

Dom does dumb and does it well.

Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Edgar Wright's Sparks documentary shines a clinical light on the band's cult appeal and innovative music

While In the Heights heats up theaters, we recommend some underrated and overlooked screen musicals

By Nathan Weinbender

Sing Street
More »

Readers also liked…

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a gentle, deeply moving ode to the power of kindness

By Maryann Johanson

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers.
More Film News »
All Film »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Hollywood of the North: North Idaho and the Film Industry

Hollywood of the North: North Idaho and the Film Industry @ Museum of North Idaho

Through Sept. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation