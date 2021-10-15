Transparency advocates scrutinize Spokane health district directive to not email concerns

By

click to enlarge Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails.

In our cover story this week, current and former employees of Spokane Regional Health District spoke out about the negative relationship between staff and leadership within the district that has contributed to dozens of managers and executive leadership team members quitting in the last two years.

One of the disagreements that led some staff members to speak out (anonymously for fear of losing their jobs) was the handling of Spokane County's isolation facility for COVID-19 positive community members.

People who can't isolate at home after a positive test can be put up in a motel by Spokane County to avoid large outbreaks among some of the most vulnerable populations, such as at homeless shelters.


After the county decided to stop using My Place hotel in Spokane Valley, SRHD staff were initially told homeless shelter operators could handle isolating people on their own. But after it quickly became apparent that wouldn't work, Spokane County hurriedly decided to start housing people at the Rodeway Inn in the Valley at the start of September.

SRHD staff immediately saw issues with dirty rooms, unsafe activities in the area, and a lack of privacy and security for clients staying there during their up to 10-day isolation periods.

Staff detailed issues they saw at the motel in emails to their bosses. But they were shocked when managers called to tell them not to put those concerns into emails. Instead, they were told to write issues in a document labeled "draft" if they felt they had to share details with their managers. Multiple staffers saw that as a blatant attempt to circumvent Washington's public records law.

One employee was so disturbed by the directive that they documented conversations about the topic while on the phone with their managers and allowed the Inlander to review that documentation.


Rather than concern for their clients, the staffers said they felt higher-ups were more concerned with the possibility of a bad news story about the poor conditions at the facility.

"If we're not doing anything wrong, we have nothing to hide," the SRHD employee told the Inlander. They recall thinking, "We were bringing problems and concerns to you to ask you for help."

Suzie Saunders, the union representative for Protec17 members who work at the health district, sent an email to Clark on Sept. 22 after multiple employees made her aware of the calls directing them not to document the situation in emails. She asked Clark to follow contract rules and put the new policy in writing if that was the case, and questioned the legality of skirting public records law.

"I received some reports from staff that they had been verbally directed to no longer put safety concerns into the body of an email, and instead write them down in a Word document titled 'draft' in order to avoid public disclosure of sensitive issues," Saunders tells the Inlander via email. "I brought this concern to Amelia, and she essentially denied that the direction was issued."

Clark wrote back to Saunders on Sept. 22 to say "This is the first I am hearing of a policy - I don't know of any rules/policies related to this."


But, Clark wrote, she was aware that staff had been reminded to ensure anything they put in district documents is factually accurate and investigated.

Clark declined to speak specifically about the incident with the Inlander.

Multiple board members from the Washington Coalition for Open Government scoffed at the directive to only put concerns in "draft" documents. Former president Toby Nixon described the move as “smarmy.”

Trending



“It’s one thing to say 'give me a call,'” Nixon says. “It’s another thing to falsely say it’s a draft in order to evade disclosure.”

Michele Earl-Hubbard, a Seattle attorney who serves on the coalition board, couldn’t think of any case law where similar directions were given to staff and then a court case followed. But she said it’s possible similar situations arose somewhere and the person who gave that direction was fired as part of an unpublicized settlement.

If such a directive to hide information comes from an elected or appointed official, Earl-Hubbard tells the Inlander via email, that could be grounds for removal from office for misconduct. She notes that no “draft” exemption exists under the public records act, as even when a draft can be blocked from release during policy discussions, once a policy has been finalized, that draft is subject to disclosure.
Related
At the Spokane Regional Health District, current and former employees take issue with administrator Amelia Clark's leadership style.

As pandemic rages on, Spokane health district employees say poor leadership is driving dozens to leave agency

“In 25 years as a lawyer litigating PRA cases and representing newspapers I keep expecting our leaders and public servants to be smarter about their actions and to realize the harm they cause to themselves and the public’s trust of their agency with antics like [this],” Earl-Hubbard writes. “Then I see an example like yours and have that same, shocked, ‘What were they thinking?!’ reaction I have been having for nearly three decades.”

This isn't the only apparent attempt to avoid paper trails in Spokane this year. Spokane's City Administrator Johnnie Perkins allegedly told a former division head earlier this year to just talk to him in person or on the phone rather than send emails.

The Public Records Act states, in part, "The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies that serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they maintain control over the instruments that they have created." 

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

'A sinking ship': As more staff flee, City of Spokane has no homeless response team

By Daniel Walters

Community Housing and Human Services employees Tim Sigler (right) and Tija Danzig (left) in 2019. Both Sigler and Danzig left early this year — but their departures were only the first of many.

Spokane cops read children's book authored by controversial 'Killology' trainer to preschoolers

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Police Officer Graig Butler reading children a book co-authored by Dave Grossman.

As Inland Northwest hospitals surge with COVID patients, pediatric needs also rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Kootenai Health is one of the Inland Northwest hospitals worried about care for pediatric COVID patients as the current surge in hospitalizations is including more children getting so sick they need that level of care.

Records: Amelia Clark drafted statements defending herself with Spokane health board chair

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The termination of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz continues to reverberate, and records show the health district's Amelia Clark drafted early versions of the health board's statement responding to an Inlander report.
More »

Latest in Local News

As pandemic rages on, Spokane health district employees say poor leadership is driving dozens to leave agency

By Samantha Wohlfeil

At the Spokane Regional Health District, current and former employees take issue with administrator Amelia Clark's leadership style.

Repeatedly thwarted hiring attempts exasperated Spokane's understaffed human resources and historic preservation departments

By Daniel Walters

It took three different hiring processes for Logan Camporeale to get confirmed as the city's Historic Preservation Specialist. Insiders say the city needs to hire more quickly.

Citizens' Advisory Council moves closer to getting racist statue removed from downtown Spokane

By Chey Scott

John R. Monaghan is the subject of a prominent Spokane statue that includes harmful and racist stereotypes of Pacific Islanders.

TikTok adds yet another devious challenge for an already overwhelmed school system

By Daniel Walters

Shadle Park is one of many high schools hit with vandalized bathrooms, because all it takes is a TikTok trend and view-hungry students to cause chaos.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces location for downtown police precinct, claims that downtown is 'thriving'

By Josh Kelety

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces location for downtown police precinct, claims that downtown is "thriving"

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

Harvey Weinstein convicted, Spokane's downtown police precinct, and other morning headlines

By Josh Kelety

Harvey Weinstein, with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, right, appears in criminal court in Manhattan, June 5, 2018.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival

Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival @ Greenwood Memorial Terrace

Sat., Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation