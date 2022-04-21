Trout Unlimited national president to discuss dam removal, protecting all interests

By

click to enlarge Trout Unlimited supports Snake River dam removal.
Trout Unlimited supports Snake River dam removal.

As a national organization, Trout Unlimited's 400 chapters work to protect and recover the rivers and streams that cold-water species such as trout and salmon rely on. On April 26, Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood will join regional members at Gonzaga University, where he'll speak about one of the paramount restoration issues in our region: the Snake River.

Specifically, Wood will talk about why scientists say removing the four lower Snake River dams is essential if there's any chance of saving the wild salmon runs in that watershed, and why that doesn't necessarily have to mean the end of irrigation and crop transportation for farmers along the river.

Related
Faces of hope: The 16 Montana kids taking their state to court.

Sixteen young Montanans will be first in the nation to take their climate change case to trial

"The Snake River is unique in the Pacific Northwest because so much of its habitat is either in roadless areas or in wilderness areas," Wood tells the Inlander. "The problem is that these dams have a negative cumulative effect on salmon, both on the upstream migration but especially on the downstream migration."

With the four dams significantly slowing the river and creating warmer reservoirs, juvenile salmon that used to be flushed out to sea by spring runoff are now spending as much as 10 times longer on their journey, and exerting more energy as they actively have to swim to the Pacific Ocean, Wood explains. The reservoirs also house nonnative predatory fish like walleye.

"We can run irrigation pipes further to the river. We can find alternative means of transportation for the grain that depends on the barges. We can do anything to help meet the socio-economic needs of the people that depend on the dams," Wood says. "But the one thing the fish need is a healthy river."

While environmental groups have been fighting for the fish in court for years, forcing the government to take steps like transporting fish by truck or increasing spill over the dams, things remain dire for the wild fish, Wood says.

Related
St. John's Cathedral hosts a climate conference April 22-23.

Environmental conference at St. John’s Cathedral brings diverse speakers to talk climate, religion, plans for Expo’s 50th anniversary

"We keep winning in the courts, but we're losing in the rivers," Wood says. "We estimate we've probably got four to five generations of salmon left, and we're talking generations in salmon terms. That's about 20 to 25 years before they become functionally extinct in the wild."

Wood expects to talk about the possible solutions for dam removal at the state and federal levels, and how to talk about the issue when some people like to shift the baseline in the debate. His free speech will take place at 7 pm, April 26, at the Globe Room at Cataldo Hall on Gonzaga's campus. Registration is required and can be found at SpokaneFallsTU.org/events.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Snake River Solutions"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Sixteen young Montanans will be first in the nation to take their climate change case to trial

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Faces of hope: The 16 Montana kids taking their state to court.

Environmental conference at St. John’s Cathedral brings diverse speakers to talk climate, religion, plans for Expo’s 50th anniversary

By Samantha Wohlfeil

St. John's Cathedral hosts a climate conference April 22-23.

Salmon face deadly hot waters along Columbia and Snake rivers as the call for dam removal grows

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Two sockeye salmon are seen with lesions as they swim in the Little White Salmon River on July 16, 2021.
More »

Latest in Local News

Sixteen young Montanans will be first in the nation to take their climate change case to trial

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Faces of hope: The 16 Montana kids taking their state to court.

Environmental conference at St. John’s Cathedral brings diverse speakers to talk climate, religion, plans for Expo’s 50th anniversary

By Samantha Wohlfeil

St. John's Cathedral hosts a climate conference April 22-23.

Some BNSF workers say a Kafkaesque scheduling system has turned railroad work into a dangerous nightmare

By Daniel Walters

BNSF engineer Shawn Blackburn says new scheduling protocols have his family wanting him to quit.

Despite indicators of a healthy retail sector, some pandemic uncertainty can be hard to shake

By E.J. Iannelli

Boo Radley's new owner, Jen Menzer, waited through two unpredictable years to complete the purchase from founders Kris and Andy Dinnison.
More »

Readers also liked…

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

An eighth-grade social studies class at Spokane's Sacajawea Middle School asked kids to clean cotton.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane Earth Day Climate March

Spokane Earth Day Climate March @ Pavilion at Riverfront

Fri., April 22, 1:45-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 21-27, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation