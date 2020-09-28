Trump Falsely Says Information in Tax Report Was 'Illegally Obtained'

By

click to enlarge President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump shifted his position overnight on a sweeping New York Times investigative report on his taxes, falsely accusing the paper on Monday of using “illegally obtained information” after initially saying on Sunday that the article was “totally fake news.” - AL DRAGO/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Al Drago/The New York Times
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump shifted his position overnight on a sweeping New York Times investigative report on his taxes, falsely accusing the paper on Monday of using “illegally obtained information” after initially saying on Sunday that the article was “totally fake news.”

By Michael D. Shear
The New York Times

President Donald Trump shifted his position overnight on a sweeping New York Times investigative report on his taxes, falsely accusing the paper Monday of using “illegally obtained information” after initially saying Sunday that the article was “totally fake news.”

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump did not explicitly deny the revelations that he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and that he paid almost no taxes in other years because of huge losses in many of his businesses.

Instead, Trump lashed out at the suggestion that he is not as wealthy and successful as he has repeatedly claimed to be, insisting — without providing any evidence — that his finances are in very good shape.


“If you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged — I have very little debt compared to the value of assets,” he insisted on Twitter.

In fact, as the article notes, Trump is heavily in debt, and much of what he owes to lenders will have to be paid back in just a few years.

“He is personally responsible for loans and other debts totaling $421 million, with most of it coming due within four years,” the report says. “Should he win reelection, his lenders could be placed in the unprecedented position of weighing whether to foreclose on a sitting president.”

Trump also said Monday that he “might release” financial statements that show “all properties, assets and debts,” but did not say when he might do that. “It is a very IMPRESSIVE Statement,” he wrote.


The report revealed that Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that the Times examined because of huge losses in other businesses that Trump owns. The president used provisions in the tax law to offset his tax obligations with the losses.

The article notes that the Times “obtained tax-return data extending over more than two decades for Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his business organization, including detailed information from his first two years in office.”

Despite Trump’s allegation that the report was based on information that was gotten illegally, the report noted that “all of the information the Times obtained was provided by sources with legal access to it.”

Tags

Video

Trending

Is Tenet worth a trip to Idaho just to remember what it's like to go to the movies?
New owners of the Maxwell House see a bright future while staying rooted in the West Central establishment's long history
Thirty years ago this week, the Replacements released their final album All Shook Down. Where does it rank among the punk pioneers' catalog?
Your Guide to Fall Arts 2020
With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

With government reform package, Democrats eye an era after Trump

By The New York Times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses a news conference in Washington, Sept. 23, 2020, where House Democrats unveiled a far-reaching package of proposed government changes meant to protect federal watchdogs, bulk up congressional oversight powers, constrain presidential pardon power and impose new penalties on presidential appointees who participate in political activities while on the job.

Justice Department threatens to withhold federal funds From New York, Seattle and Portland

By The New York Times

Federal agents during a protest in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020. After weeks of clashing with protesters, federal forces will soon begin withdrawing from Portland, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Trump Says He Will Wait Until Friday or Saturday to Announce Supreme Court Pick

By The New York Times

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Georgetown Law Ginsburg Lecture in Washington, Oct. 30, 2019.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

By The New York Times

“There’s only one prediction that’s entirely safe about the upcoming term,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said last month at Georgetown’s law school. “It will be momentous.”
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

YWCA Women of Achievement Awards

YWCA Women of Achievement Awards

Thu., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 24-30, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation