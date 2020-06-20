Trump Personally Fires U.S. Attorney Who Investigated His Associates

By

click to enlarge A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive. - ERIN SCHAFF/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Erin Schaff/The New York Times
A crowd gathers near the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally since March 2. Trump is determined to try to have a political comeback rally in spite of the devastating health and economic crises that have unfolded on his watch, as well as the nationwide protests against racism that have left him on the defensive.

By Alan Feuer, Katie Benner, Ben Protess, William K. Rashbaum and Nicole Hong

President Donald Trump on Saturday personally fired the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, whose office has pursued one case after another that has rankled the president and his allies, putting his former personal lawyer in prison and investigating his current one.

It was the culmination of an extraordinary clash after years of tension between the White House and New York federal prosecutors.
click to enlarge Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces the indictment and arrest of Lawrence Ray in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Justice Department abruptly announced on Friday, June 19, that it had replaced Berman, the powerful federal prosecutor whose office sent President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to prison and who has been investigating Trump’s current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. - JEFFERSON SIEGEL/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times
Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces the indictment and arrest of Lawrence Ray in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Justice Department abruptly announced on Friday, June 19, that it had replaced Berman, the powerful federal prosecutor whose office sent President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to prison and who has been investigating Trump’s current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.


In a letter released by the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr accused of Berman of choosing “public spectacle over public service” because he would not voluntarily step down.


“Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” the letter read. Barr said Berman’s top deputy, Audrey Strauss, would become acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The dismissal of Berman came after his office brought a series of highly sensitive cases that worried and angered Trump and others in his inner circle.

First, there was the arrest and prosecution in 2018 of Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime legal fixer. Then, there was the indictment last year of a state-owned bank in Turkey with political connections that had drawn the president’s attention. More recently, the Manhattan prosecutors launched an inquiry into Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

These simmering tensions finally erupted Friday night in the most public fashion possible as Barr suddenly announced that Berman was stepping down — only to discover two hours later that Berman had made his own announcement: that he was going nowhere.


Given the number of sore spots between Trump’s Justice Department and its most prominent outpost, it remained unclear precisely what prompted Barr to seek Berman’s removal well after nightfall at the start of a summer weekend. At least two of the politically sensitive cases — involving the Turkish bank and Giuliani — remain ongoing.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the White House before heading to a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump appeared to try to distance himself from the firing. Trump insisted that he was “not involved,” despite Barr’s letter.

Tags

Trending

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

How — and When — Can the Coronavirus Vaccine Become a Reality?

By ProPublica

How — and When — Can the Coronavirus Vaccine Become a Reality?

Trump says administration will try again to end DACA

By The New York Times

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after the court ruled on the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants from immediate deportation. The Supreme Court has given President Trump a new opening to rally his right-wing base by arguing that he needs another four years to stack the courts with conservative jurists.

Scientists Predict Scorching Temperatures to Last Through Summer

By The New York Times

Antjuan Durand, a chef, tries to cool off while grilling at Bert's Marketplace in Detroit, July 20, 2019. Hotter than normal temperatures are expected across almost all of the United States into September, government researchers said.

20 Indian soldiers killed in deadly border clash with China

By The New York Times

20 Indian soldiers killed in deadly border clash with China
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Think Big Festival 2020

Think Big Festival 2020 @ Coeur d'Alene

Fri., June 26, 3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation