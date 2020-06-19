Trump says administration will try again to end DACA

By

click to enlarge Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after the court ruled on the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants from immediate deportation. The Supreme Court has given President Trump a new opening to rally his right-wing base by arguing that he needs another four years to stack the courts with conservative jurists. - ANNA MONEYMAKER/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times
Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after the court ruled on the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants from immediate deportation. The Supreme Court has given President Trump a new opening to rally his right-wing base by arguing that he needs another four years to stack the courts with conservative jurists.
By Michael D. Shear
The New York Times Company

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will once again attempt to end a program designed to protect young immigrants from deportation, one day after the Supreme Court said his earlier efforts to do so were arbitrary and improper.

In September 2017, Trump moved to terminate the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, making good on a 2016 campaign promise in which he called the program an illegal executive amnesty. On Thursday, the court said the administration had not followed the rules required to end the program, allowing it to remain in place for now.


In a tweet Friday morning, Trump vowed to try again.

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” Trump wrote.

Cracking down on illegal immigration was at the heart of the president’s first campaign, and Trump has spent much of the past three years waging an assault on the nation’s immigration system in an attempt to reduce the number of foreigners in the United States.

The decision to end DACA was a centerpiece of those efforts. Put in place by former President Barack Obama, the program allows about 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to live and work legally without the threat of immediate deportation.


Surveys show that most Americans — including a majority of Republicans — support allowing the young immigrants, known as Dreamers, to stay. But the president’s hard-line advisers, including Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration agenda, have urged the president to follow through on his promise to his conservative supporters.

Trump did not say when his administration will issue a new order terminating the DACA program, and it remains unclear what will happen in the meantime. Before the court’s ruling Thursday, the DACA program had been in limbo — protecting existing recipients but closed to new applicants.

Tags

Trending

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Scientists Predict Scorching Temperatures to Last Through Summer

By The New York Times

Antjuan Durand, a chef, tries to cool off while grilling at Bert's Marketplace in Detroit, July 20, 2019. Hotter than normal temperatures are expected across almost all of the United States into September, government researchers said.

20 Indian soldiers killed in deadly border clash with China

By The New York Times

20 Indian soldiers killed in deadly border clash with China

Civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers, Supreme Court rules

By The New York Times

The U.S. Supreme Court seen from the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Feb., 28, 2019.

COVID-19 patient gets double lung transplant, offering hope for others

By The New York Times

A photo provided by Northwestern Medicine shows an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, room, where coronavirus patients struggling to breathe are treated, at a Northwestern Medicine facility in Chicago. A young woman whose lungs were destroyed by the coronavirus received a double lung transplant last week at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the hospital reported on Thursday, June 11, 2020, the first known lung transplant in the United States for COVID-19.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Neon Nights Dine & Drive

Neon Nights Dine & Drive @ Garland District

Fri., June 19, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation