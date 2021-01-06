Trump supporters mob the U.S. Capitol Building, rally planned in Spokane

By

click to enlarge A protester breaches a security door at the Capitol in Washington and is met by police officer, Jan 6, 2020. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill. - KENNY HOLSTON/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Kenny Holston/The New York Times
A protester breaches a security door at the Capitol in Washington and is met by police officer, Jan 6, 2020. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill.

A protest turned into a violent mob in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump forced their way past police barricades into the U.S. Capitol Building, causing mayhem.

News outlets on the ground report at least one woman was shot while entering the building, while lawmakers, staffers and media inside were forced to shelter in place and/or escape to secure locations. Politicians in the presidential line of succession were moved to undisclosed secure locations, CSPAN reports.

Washington state lawmakers, some of whom were poised to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote this afternoon, called for the mob to stop the violence and remain peaceful.


Democratic Senator Patty Murray condemned the actions on Twitter:

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who had planned to object to certifying the election results today, also condemned the actions:
She was quickly lambasted by Democratic State Rep. Marcus Riccelli, who represents Spokane in the state Legislature:

Meanwhile, Matt Shea and fellow Trump supporters gathered with calls to "Stop the Steal," referring to the debunked claim of election fraud — with many honking their horns repeatedly while driving through downtown Spokane.

People who work in Spokane City Hall were sent information "for awareness only" from city spokesman Brian Coddington, who noted that the protesters driving through downtown planned to march on City Hall or Riverfront Park around 2 pm.

In an email just after 1 pm Wednesday, Coddington told city staff, "Event organizers have been in contact with the Spokane Police Department and indicated they are planning a peaceful rally and demonstration. Information about counter-protesters is less specific, but there is nothing to indicated (sic) any concern for violence."

At least one downtown business, Atticus Coffee and Gifts, announced they'd be closing in case of possible protests, noting, "We don’t feel comfortable doing business on a day where our nation’s Capitol is occupied and under siege."

Here are condemnations of the action in D.C. from other Washington and Idaho Congress members:

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil
