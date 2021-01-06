Trump supporters mob the U.S. Capitol Building, rally planned in Spokane

click to enlarge Kenny Holston/The New York Times A protester breaches a security door at the Capitol in Washington and is met by police officer, Jan 6, 2020. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill.

A protest turned into a violent mob in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump forced their way past police barricades into the U.S. Capitol Building, causing mayhem.

In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021

Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021

.@cathymcmorris You did this and you are part of this. Make no mistake. This is your legacy. You have put not only the lives of the Capitol Police at risk, but our democracy. Instead of showing leadership to put a stop to this months ago you have helped lead this insurrection. https://t.co/jXtYkJR6X0 — Marcus Riccelli (@marcusriccelli) January 6, 2021

I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021

The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 6, 2021

I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won't be easy.



Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021

The Capitol has been breached by protesters. President Trump encouraged this violence. He needs to call them off.



Please stay safe if you are in the area. — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) January 6, 2021