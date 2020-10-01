Trump virtually cuts off refugees as he unleashes a tirade on immigrants

By

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs
The New York Times Company

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said it would cut its already rock-bottom refugee admissions still deeper into record territory for the upcoming year, as President Donald Trump returned to his anti-immigrant themes in the closing month of his reelection campaign.

The change in the number of refugees that Trump plans to admit is not drastic: no more than 15,000 in the fiscal year that began Thursday, down from 18,000 in the 2020 fiscal year, which was a record low. The number was set in a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, shortly before the statutory deadline to set the new limit.

Both numbers are slivers of the 110,000 slots that President Barack Obama approved in 2016. The big cut in 2020 virtually sealed off a pathway for the persecuted into the country and obliterated the once-robust American reputation as a sanctuary for the oppressed.


But the cut signaled that Trump is willing to take his exclusionary immigration policies still further, and it was delivered to Congress as the president was unleashing a xenophobic tirade against one of the nation’s most prominent refugees, Rep. Ilhan Omar, on Wednesday night at a rally in her home state, Minnesota.

Trump has frequently equated refugees with terrorists, despite the fact that the families are subject to extensive security screenings before coming to the United States. His campaign also warns voters that refugees will take their jobs and cost the government money, a charge that has been refuted in many studies.

In Omar, Trump seems to believe he has found the prime target of that strategy.

“She tells us how to run our country, can you believe it?” he thundered at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota. “How the hell did Minnesota elect her? What the hell is wrong with you people — right? What the hell happened?”


And he has tried to link her liberal politics to his opponent, Biden, who has said he would reset the refugee cap at 125,000 if elected.

The 15,000 cap is the latest step in one of the central aims for Trump during his first term: to close the United States to immigrants. The broad effort has included restricting travel from African and Muslim-majority countries and sealing the land borders of the United States to migrants fleeing persecution, even as the United Nations reported this year that nearly 80 million people have been displaced by oppression and war.

Tags

Trending

The lessons for how to avoid massive fires are there. Are we willing to change?
Pop-art show opening at the MAC offers humor, irony from some of the genre's biggest names
What Rolling Stone's new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape
Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic
The bleak, brutal Netflix film The Devil All the Time is richer and more ambitious than its mixed reviews suggest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Huge study of coronavirus cases in India offers some surprises to scientists

By The New York Times

Huge study of coronavirus cases in India offers some surprises to scientists

How to Tell a Political Stunt From a Real Vaccine

By ProPublica

How to Tell a Political Stunt From a Real Vaccine

Compact nuclear fusion reactor is ‘very likely to work,’ studies suggest

By The New York Times

An image provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows a rendering of the reaction chamber of the Sparc fusion energy macine. Scientists developing a compact version of a nuclear fusion reactor have shown in a series of research papers that it should work, renewing hopes that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achieved and eventually contribute to the fight against climate change.

Trump Falsely Says Information in Tax Report Was 'Illegally Obtained'

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump shifted his position overnight on a sweeping New York Times investigative report on his taxes, falsely accusing the paper on Monday of using “illegally obtained information” after initially saying on Sunday that the article was “totally fake news.”
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 1- 7, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation