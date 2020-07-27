Trump’s national security adviser has the virus

By

click to enlarge National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, shown at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2019, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, July 27, 2020, making him the most senior White House official known to have contracted the virus. - ERIN SCHAFF/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Erin Schaff/The New York Times
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, shown at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2019, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, July 27, 2020, making him the most senior White House official known to have contracted the virus.
By Michael Crowley
The New York Times Company

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the administration said Monday.

The administration said that O’Brien, 54, “has mild symptoms” and is working remotely from “a secure location off site.”


“There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president,” it said.

O’Brien is the most senior White House official known to have contracted the virus. He typically works from a West Wing office just steps away from the Oval Office and, under normal circumstances, may see the president several times a day.

It is unclear when he was last in physical contact with Trump, although he joined the president on a July 10 trip to Florida.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House on Monday afternoon, Trump said he had heard about O’Brien but did not know when he had tested positive. “I haven’t seen him lately,” the president added.


O’Brien also traveled to Paris in mid-July, where he met with several European security officials, visited a U.S. war cemetery and attended a Bastille Day celebration. It was unclear whether had become infected before or after that trip. The White House statement did not provide further details.

A photograph of O’Brien in Paris with his counterparts from Britain, France, Germany and Italy shows the men standing nearly shoulder to shoulder without masks, and O’Brien and others are not wearing masks in images of his ceremonial stops released by the White House.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said O’Brien believed he contracted the virus from his daughter.

Senior White House aides are tested regularly for the virus, as is Trump.

O’Brien assumed his job in September, succeeding John Bolton, who resigned after mounting conflicts with the president over foreign policy.


He is the latest of several White House staff members and others in the president’s orbit who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They include a military officer who works as a presidential valet at the White House, as well as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, both of whom tested positive in early May. Last week, the White House closed two cafeterias in its extended complex after an employee tested positive.

Tags

Trending

Revival Tea Company goes from online sales to downtown Spokane tasting room
This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all
As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy
A Sandpoint company's airplane technology makes flights more environmentally friendly while responding to conditions
Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Federal officers hit Portland mayor with tear gas

By The New York Times

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wears goggles and a face mask during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Ore. late Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Wheeler, was left coughing and wincing in the middle of his own city Wednesday night after federal officers deployed tear gas into a crowd of protesters that he had joined outside the federal courthouse.

Global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, researchers say

By The New York Times

Global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, researchers say

Biden banks $242 million as big-name donors write huge checks

By The New York Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks in Wilmington, Del., July 14, 2020. Biden is relying on some of his party’s wealthiest donors — and power brokers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street — to cut President Trump’s financial edge, new filings show.

Monthly U.S. budget deficit soared to record $864 billion in June

By The New York Times

Monthly U.S. budget deficit soared to record $864 billion in June
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

All About Comet Neowise

Mon., July 27, 7-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation