Trump’s niece presses case against effort to bar publication of her book

By

click to enlarge trump_niece_book-0.jpg
By Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman
The New York Times Company

Mary Trump, whose pending tell-all memoir about her uncle President Donald Trump has sparked a court fight on the eve of publication, spoke out for the first time publicly about the battle, saying her book has “deep national relevance” and that the legal contract the family has sought to use this month to stop its release was based on fraud.

Nearly 20 years ago, Mary Trump, 55, signed a complicated settlement agreement with Donald Trump and his two siblings that put an end to a spat about the will of the family patriarch, the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr. Among the agreement’s provisions was a confidentiality clause that shielded the details of the pact and allowed Mary Trump to keep her share of her inheritance.


But in an affidavit filed in New York on Thursday night in the fight over the book, Trump said that she consented to the agreement — and signed away her interests in several family properties — only because Donald Trump and his siblings lied to her about how much they were worth.

“I relied on the false valuations provided to me by my uncles and aunt and would never have entered into the agreement had I known the true value of the assets involved,” she wrote. “I never believed that the settlement agreement resolving discrete financial disputes could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book.”

The dispute began last week when Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, petitioned a probate judge in New York City to halt the publication of Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which is set to be released in late July.

After the judge denied the request because his court lacked jurisdiction, Robert Trump tried again to stop the release with a second motion filed in Dutchess County, New York.


On Tuesday, a Dutchess County judge, Hal B. Greenwald, temporarily halted publication, even though the book has already been printed — and is a prepublication bestseller on Amazon, according to its publisher, Simon & Schuster.

Then on Wednesday, a New York appeals court judge reversed Greenwald’s decision, ruling that Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans for publication.

Robert Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags

Trending

As Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger leaves Spokane, the teachers union is eager for new leadership
Remembering the summer singles of 1999 as they turn legal drinking age
Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning
As people clamor to get outside, outdoor recreation businesses recover
Local meal delivery services become a helpful resource for businesses and households as the pandemic continues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Data on financial transfers bolstered suspicions that Russia offered bounties

By The New York Times

Members of the American military in a helicopter over Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2019. United States intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to pay bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, according to officials briefed on the matter.

How Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement changed white voters’ minds

By The New York Times

Washington State Patrol Lt. Kris Schweigert, left, speaks with Renee White to help keep the peace with one group of demonstrators in front of the Spokane County Public Works building during a recent protest.

Biden criticizes Trump over intelligence on Russian bounties on U.S. troops

By The New York Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden in Dallas, March 2, 2020.

A company run by a White House 'volunteer' with no experience in medical supplies got $2.4 million from the feds for medical supplies

By ProPublica

A company run by a White House 'volunteer' with no experience in medical supplies got $2.4 million from the feds for medical supplies
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane Drive-In Fireworks Show

Spokane Drive-In Fireworks Show @ Ferris High School

Sat., July 4, 10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 2- 8, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation