TV Time: Six new shows to stream in September

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video; Thu, Sept. 1)

American Gigolo (Showtime; Sun, Sept. 11)



Monarch (Fox, Hulu; Sun, Sept. 11)



Reboot (Hulu; Tue, Sept. 20)



Andor (Disney+; Wed, Sept. 21)



So Help Me Todd (CBS, Paramount+; Thu, Sept. 29)



It’s the most expensive TV series ever made, and it comes with free shipping right to your home!(nobody’s ever going to call it all that — nice try, Prime Video) takes place millennia beforeand, and — surprise — not everyone is white and British.is only 98 percent white and British, so, progress. Be sure to watch it before it’s stolen off your porch, nerds.Jon Bernthal () takes over Richard Gere’s 1980 film role as Julian Kaye, a Los Angeles male escort who gets caught up in a homicide case. In this, Kaye’s being released from jail after serving 15 years for a murder he didn’t commit. Can he adapt to a changed sex-worker market, reconcile with his ex (Gretchen Mol), and find the real killer? With a maximum amount of nudity and an obligatory remake of Blondie’s “Call Me,” probably.A country music family dynasty is threatened by sinister secrets from the past … isn’t this theTV series from 10 years ago? Anyway:is a slightly different soap opera with a twang, starring Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, ex-Gossip singer Beth Ditto and literal country giant Trace Adkins.is loaded to the Truck Nutz with big hair, rhinestones and guest appearances by actual country stars, but it’s totally different from Nashville … ain’t it?It was bound to happen: a new show about rebooting an old show. The cast of an early 2000s sitcom (including Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom and Johnny Knoxville) reunite — uncomfortably so — to hear a pitch for a reboot of their hit series. Besides snagging a killer cast,was created by the showrunner behindand— this can’t possibly suck. Unless it does, at which point I will disavow all of this.A prequel to the bestmovie of them all,(I’ll die on this hill on a watery planet),follows the adventures of Rebel Alliance pilot Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Unlikeand the other previous Disney+series (I want to say Bald Goon and Space Jesus?),will span 12 episodes, which is like forever. It also features writers and directors fromandso it could get dark AF.This isn’t so much a preview as a warning:trailer could be the most annoying 2:44 minutes I’ve ever endured — and I’ve seen New Found Glory live. Skylar Astin () stars as Todd, a screwup private detective who’s recruited by his mother (Marcia Gay Harden) to work at her prestigious law firm. It’s a legal comedy-drama that could only be worsened by allowing Astin to sing. He doesn’t sing here, does he?