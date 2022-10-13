Two more fall exhibits at the MAC

THROUGH JAN. 22, 2023

GOLDEN HARVEST: FLOUR SACKS FROM THE PERMANENT COLLECTION

Eastern Washington's wheat industry contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the state's economy. This ongoing exhibit, now extended into January, showcases cloth flour sacks from the MAC's collection that reflect the important role flour mills had in the early growth of Spokane. The sacks are in pristine condition and feature colorful and striking graphics, which vary depending on the mill and where the flour was exported around the world. Approximately 20 percent of all the flour sacks in this show were designed for export, highlighting the global significance of the region's wheat economy in the late 1800s.

Also displayed are several rare objects made from recycled flour sacks, including clothing and quilts. Artifacts in "Golden Harvest" date from the late 1800s to the early 20th century. This exhibit is for the thrifters, farmers and historians inside all of us.

NOV. 11-MARCH 19, 2023

SAVAGES AND PRINCESSES: THE PERSISTENCE OF NATIVE AMERICAN STEREOTYPES

This exhibit combines works from 12 contemporary Native American artists who are using their art to reclaim their identities and dismantle stereotypes plaguing their communities. Each of the 39 artworks in the exhibit seek to replace stereotypical images of Native portrayals via the unexpected, and are intended to evoke humor, emotion and shock in the viewer. The art achieves this by reflecting common images and ideas seen in contemporary media that have been slightly altered and replaced with Native imagery, phrases and content.

"Savages and Princesses" encourages viewers to question and challenge stereotypes, even unspoken and unacknowledged ones. Its contributing artists' hope is that museum-goers sit with the emotions expressed throughout the show, and walk away with a new outlook on the lives of Native American people in modern society.