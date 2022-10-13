Two October events to get you pumped for the upcoming ski season

click to enlarge Catch Warren Miller's Daymaker with two showings at the Bing on Oct. 29.

GEAR: GET PREPPED

It's almost time to hit the slopes! This annual ski swap gives experienced and beginner snow sport athletes alike the opportunity to upgrade their gear in preparation for the upcoming season. For just $5 at the door, you'll leave with valuable information and gear to last you a season or two. At the event, local ski patrollers, shop employees and volunteers are on hand to help determine what gear is best suited for your personal skill level and ability. Don't miss out on the region's largest ski swap.

Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap • Sat, Oct. 29 from 9 am-5 pm and Sun, Oct. 30 from 9 am-noon • $5 • Spokane County Fair & Expo Center • 404 N. Havana St. • skipatrolskiswap.com

FILM: SKI SHOTS

Warren Miller's ski and snowboarding films are, to say the least, iconic. They're action-packed and an absolutely thrilling watch for any snow sports enthusiast. Daymaker completely rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding and showcases the neck-deep powder in British Columbia's Monashee mountain range. The 73rd annual film features winter athletes like Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell and even some of Europe's most legendary mountain guides as they traverse rugged terrain and highlight some of the world's most extreme runs.

Warren Miller's Daymaker • Sat, Oct. 29 at 4 and 7 pm • $19-$37 • Bing Crosby Theater • 901 W. Sprague Ave. • bingcrosbytheater.com • 509-227-7404