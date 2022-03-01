Ukrainian-owned Cedar Coffee is donating all sales on March 5 to provide relief to Ukraine

click to enlarge Hector Aizon Cedar Coffee owner Igor Anisimov fled Ukraine in 2015; now he's raising funds to help his country amid Russia's invasion.

Anisimov and his family arrived in Spokane as refugees in September 2015.









Anisimov opened Cedar Coffee in a brightly-lit corner space at 701 N. Monroe St., just a few blocks north of the Monroe Street Bridge and downtown Spokane.

Inlander when we featured his and Cedar Coffee's



After watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold last week, Anisimov decided to use his position as a small business owner to do what he could to help hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge from Russia's attacks.



So on Saturday, March 5, from 8 am to 4 pm, Cedar Coffee is donating all of its sales — not just profits — to the Ukrainian government to aid those who've been displaced by the war.



"We are going to sell coffee, beverages and collect money to send to Ukraine to help my people," Anisimov says.



The cafe owner says family and friends of his who are still living in Ukraine are alive, "but I don't know how it will be tomorrow."



For locals also wishing to help (including those who might not to make it to Cedar Coffee's fundraiser on Saturday), Time published a guide of trustworthy international aid nonprofits, such as UNICEF, the international Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and others.

to flee from war.Leaving behind his home in the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk — located in the pro-Russian, rebel-controlled territory known as the Donetsk People's Republic, which broke away from the country in 2014 —By November 2017,