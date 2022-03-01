Ukrainian-owned Cedar Coffee is donating all sales on March 5 to provide relief to Ukraine

By

click to enlarge Cedar Coffee owner Igor Anisimov fled Ukraine in 2015; now he's raising funds to help his country amid Russia's invasion. - HECTOR AIZON
Hector Aizon
Cedar Coffee owner Igor Anisimov fled Ukraine in 2015; now he's raising funds to help his country amid Russia's invasion.
Igor Anisimov knows what it's like to flee from war.

Leaving behind his home in the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk — located in the pro-Russian, rebel-controlled territory known as the Donetsk People's Republic, which broke away from the country in 2014 —  Anisimov and his family arrived in Spokane as refugees in September 2015.

By November 2017, Anisimov opened Cedar Coffee in a brightly-lit corner space at 701 N. Monroe St., just a few blocks north of the Monroe Street Bridge and downtown Spokane.


"I am a businessman in my mind and my heart," Anisimov told the Inlander when we featured his and Cedar Coffee's story in February 2018. "I love business, and I love coffee. The coffee shop is not just business, it's my life, my love," he said.

After watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold last week, Anisimov decided to use his position as a small business owner to do what he could to help hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge from Russia's attacks.

So on Saturday, March 5, from 8 am to 4 pm, Cedar Coffee is donating all of its sales — not just profits — to the Ukrainian government to aid those who've been displaced by the war.

"We are going to sell coffee, beverages and collect money to send to Ukraine to help my people," Anisimov says.


The cafe owner says family and friends of his who are still living in Ukraine are alive, "but I don't know how it will be tomorrow."

For locals also wishing to help (including those who might not to make it to Cedar Coffee's fundraiser on Saturday), Time published a guide of trustworthy international aid nonprofits, such as UNICEF, the international Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and others.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Legislators look to put a bandage on cannabis' cash problem

By Will Maupin

State legislators in Olympia are working to protect workers in the cash-heavy cannabis business.

Chef Chad White named 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist

By Chey Scott

Chef Chad White has been named a James Beard Award Best Chef semifinalist for a second time.

For over 12 years, Prosecutor Haskell's wife's posts have sparked controversies about him and his office

By Daniel Walters

Larry Haskell responds to the growing controversy about his wife's comments.

Former Spokane health officer Lutz files lawsuit for wrongful termination

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The termination of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz is the subject of a lawsuit against Spokane Regional Health District and the district's Administrative Officer Amelia Clark.
More »

Latest in Food News

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: SmokeRidge BBQ and Casper Fry

By Seth Sommerfeld and Daniel Walters

Casper Fry's eggplant dumplings are crispy and unexpected.

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: Gander & Ryegrass, Twigs, Nudo

By Inlander Staff

Nudo's tonkotsu ramen is featured as a second course option during Inlander Restaurant Week.

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: Kismet and Vieux Carre

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

Vieux Carre is serving slices of its house-made King Cake, a Mardi Gras tradition, for the dessert course.

The Logan Neighborhood welcomes three new eateries: Tantuni Mediterranean, Roots Coffee Kitchen and Zeeks Pizza

By Carrie Scozzaro

Falafel, here in wrap form, is a focus at Tantuni.
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Inlander Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week

Through March 5

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Associate Editor, overseeing and contributing to the paper's arts and culture sections, including food and events. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 24- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation