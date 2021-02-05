Union Gospel Mission men's shelter hit with COVID-19 outbreak — but vaccinations have begun

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Union Gospel Mission is shutting down new intakes at its men's shelter due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

B

director of community engagement for UGM. Thirty

Kylie Kingsbury, homeless outreach coordinator for the Spokane Regional Health District, says shelters started seeing COVID-19 cases in the fall, as spread in the community picked up.



"We were expecting outbreaks to happen earlier in 2020. I think that just never happened," she says. "Cases recently are not necessarily anything new — we've been having a slow rumbling within the shelters, and most shelters have experienced clients positive for COVID-19.