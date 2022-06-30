Unpacking, shipbreaking, and other spiritually satisfying tasks

By

click to enlarge These games show there's joy sometimes in opening Pandora's box.
These games show there's joy sometimes in opening Pandora's box.

Start with a pile of cardboard boxes, sitting on the floor of a bare apartment.

Or, start with an Atlas Roustabout Tug spaceship, hovering silently in the center of a galactic salvage yard.

And then get to work: cracking open the shell, going from order to chaos and back to order again.

In one sense Unpacking and Hardspace: Shipbreaker — both available for free with an Xbox for PC's GamePass subscription — are different games. In Unpacking you're a girl at different stages of her life, opening up her moving boxes and trying to get organized in each new home. In Shipbreaker you're a blue-collar spaceman, working off your debt to the Lynx Corporation by chopping apart old spaceships. One's a 3D first-person floater, the other is a 2D click-and-drag pixel-art indie game.

And yet, they scratch the same sort of itch.

The tasks aren't particularly difficult. Sure, there are the irritations. An ill-considered laser slice goes awry, explosively decompresses an airlock, and kicks you spinning out into space. Or you move in with your boyfriend, and he is more of the gamer/Dungeons and Dragons type of boyfriend, not the tidy iron-pressed-shirts type of boyfriend, so there is not a lot of room for your stuff amid the clutter.

Related
Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

But the satisfaction from these games don't come from overcoming challenges.

It comes from the ritual.

Everything has a place. You can be methodical. Ball the underwear up and put it in the top drawer. Fling the nanocarbon sheets and thruster caps into the processor bay. The toothbrush goes in the cup on the bathroom sink. Tether the aluminum skeleton of the ship to be pulled toward the furnace and melted down into slag. Collect all your stuffed animals and arrange them just so on your bed, as befits your backstory. Grab the computer terminals, depressured airlocks and — careful now — the currently melting-down reactor core and fling them into the stasis field of the salvage barge.

There's a moment when you've finally sliced away all the bolts and girders holding a panel into place and an entire metal bulkhead simply releases, gliding slowly, silently, weightlessly in space.

There's a moment when you set down a T-shirt and it automatically folds a neat square with a fwooomp, or you drop a video game cartridge on a stack in your living room with an almost tactile click.

There's the sense of discovery in popping open a new cardboard box or bobbing through the first airlock of a brand new research vessel to see what treasures await. At first, you make things worse — littering your living room floor with shampoo bottles, towels and tchotchkes. Or the zero-gravity salvage yard becomes something like a man-made asteroid field of half-disassembled engine rooms and cargo holds. But slowly you whittle your tasks down, room after room, compartment after compartment. Until the last spatula is in the drawer and the last titanium keel is discarded.

Initially I outright laughed when Gamepass added another game called Lawn Mower Simulator to their service. But on second thought, it makes total sense. Because mowing your lawn in real life is satisfying for some of the same reasons as Unpacking and Shipbreaker. You take hold of the jungle and you tame it.

Sometimes it's worth opening Pandora's box just for the joy of organizing the chaos it unleashes. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Some Disassembly Required"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Buzz Bin , Games

Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

A young graduate juggles potential futures in journalism or activism

By Summer Sandstrom

To report or protest, that is the question.

George Carlin doc is worth the watch for old and new fans, gothic romance in The Essex Serpent, and new music!

George Carlin doc is worth the watch for old and new fans, gothic romance in The Essex Serpent, and new music!

It's time to get creative now that James Cordon is opening up a late night timeslot

By Seth Sommerfeld

Who will replace James Cordon?
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

A North Idaho man joins unique U.S. military-led effort to protect and preserve global sites and objects of cultural significance

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Monuments Men rescuing Michelangelo's Madonna and Child from Altaussee, Austria in 1945.

Hadestown updates an ancient romantic tragedy with current themes and genre-spanning music

By E.J. Iannelli

Hades (Kevyn Morrow, left) and Persephone (Kimberly Marable) have a complex relationship in Hadestown.

Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

Wyatt Russell shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, nine years of BTS, and new music!

Tips and tricks for navigating Hoopfest, the massive 3-on-3 basketball tournament that turns Spokane into Hooptown USA

By Will Maupin

Hoopfest is a good hang, even for non-ballers.
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, Daniel Walters is the Inlander's senior investigative reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 30- 6, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation