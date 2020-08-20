Updates on the cannabis market from Montana, Maine and beyond

By

click to enlarge Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona.

From Montana to Maine and all the way down into the depths of the federal bureaucracy, Americans' ability to access and understand cannabis has taken a few steps forward in recent days.

Let's take a look at where and how.

Maine set to open its market
"Today's announcement is a major milestone in honoring the will of Maine voters," Erik Gundersen, director of Maine's Office of Marijuana Policy, said in an Aug. 14 statement.

The milestone honoring that will of those voters is that Maine's legal cannabis market will be opening for business, albeit nearly four years after those very voters expressed that very will.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Maine's voters passed, narrowly, an amendment to legalize and regulate recreational cannabis. A series of challenges — a recount, a veto and most recently, a pandemic — have stalled the opening of the state's retail marketplace. Now though, Mainers have a date to look forward to. Stores can open on Oct. 9.

On the ballot in Montana
It's officially official in the Big Sky State; the voters will decide the future of recreational cannabis in Montana this November.

New Approach Montana, the group behind a pair of initiatives that would legalize and regulate cannabis in the state, needed to collect about 75,000 signatures to land on the ballot. In June, the group submitted more than 130,000. On Aug. 13, Montana's secretary of state certified that the group had in fact reached the required number.

Montana joins Arizona and South Dakota as states with recreational cannabis on their 2020 ballots.

Feds ramp up study of CBD
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration released results of a testing campaign it conducted on a selection of publicly available products containing CBD. The administration found that the labeling on products containing CBD isn't exactly trustworthy.

Along with the results, the FDA stated its desire to learn more about these products and what they contain. It appears those weren't just empty words.

On Aug. 14, Marijuana Moment reported that the FDA was looking to hire a contractor to analyze between 1,000-3,000 products containing CBD — far more than the 147 tested in the FDA's previous study. According to the FDA's release, work on this larger study could begin as early as Sept. 10 of this year. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Maturing Market"

Tags

Trending

Area casinos adapt to the coronavirus to keep their tribal services alive
Navigating the space between stereotype and erasure
Magnolia American Brasserie brings casual, French-inspired eats to Spokane
Five months into the pandemic, taprooms operate on limited hours while bars and nightclubs wait to reopen
Leaders in the Inland Northwest urge for the removal of racist landmarks and legacies, and for the historical record to be corrected
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Democracy is a Human Right: Why I am a one-issue voter

By John T. Reuter

Why I am a one-issue voter

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

By Will Maupin

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District

By Wilson Criscione

Rep. Matt Shea

To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls

By Robert Herold

Don't get too comfortable, Joe.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

American Heart Association says smoking cannabis could be harmful to cardiovascular health

By Will Maupin

Surprise! Smoking may not be great for your heart.

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

By Will Maupin

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

The U.S. armed forces' ban on CBD products faces a challenge from Congress

By Will Maupin

Go Army!

Beat the heat with these hot tips for imbibing this summer

By Will Maupin

Mix and repeat.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Sat., Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 20-26, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation